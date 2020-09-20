Rhonda Sue (Paisley) Pike

SPARTA -- Rhonda Sue (Paisley) Pike, 61, of Sparta passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

She was born Nov. 22, 1958, to Billy and Marion (Hamilton) Paisley. She grew up in Mindoro, with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Melrose-Mindoro in 1976. On Aug. 28, 1982, Rhonda married Wayne Pike in Mindoro. Rhonda was always a very hard worker. She was employed at Tomah Memorial Hospital as an operating room technician, for over 30 years. Rhonda enjoyed reading, traveling, gambling and talking with her friends. Above all family was most important to Rhonda, especially time spent with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wayne; her daughter, Erika (Douglas) Ball of Sparta; and Joshua (Stephanie) Pike of Rosemount, Minn.; one sister, Sally (special friend, Michael) Paisley of Mindoro; one sister-in-law, Linda Unverzagt of Austin, Minn,; grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Sadie, Liam and Hadley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Teddy; and sister-in-law, Helen Pike.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Farmington Cemetery in Mindoro. Pastor Alan Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem. To offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.