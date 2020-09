Richard 'Rick' A. Mueller

Richard "Rick" A. Mueller, 62, of De Soto died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 19, at the Genoa Park in Genoa. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private burial at a later date. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary or to leave a condolence. Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.