Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Thomas Boyer
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Richard Thomas Boyer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard Thomas Boyer, 68, of La Crescent died at home Monday March 1, 2021. He was born in La Crosse March 14, 1952, to Anna (Sime) and Dwight Boyer. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Susan (Czechowicz) Boyer Aug. 22, 1970. Rick graduated from his beloved La Crescent High School in 1970 and then played baseball for and received a Physical Education Degree from UWL. He owned and ran his family furniture business, Boyer's Budget Furniture in business for over 100 years. He was proud to work alongside his father, son, grandchildren, and many other amazing employees. He coached baseball for the La Crescent Lancers for 45 years. He loved his players like sons. He had many wins, state appearances, and received many coaching awards but more important to him were his players and making a positive impact on their lives. In his free time, he loved spending time in the woods, hunting for deer, ginseng, and sheds, fishing, and trapping, swimming in the river and reading. Watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with family were truly important to him. His summers were spent playing baseball locally over the years with Stoddard, the La Crescent Cardinals, and the La Crosse 35ers, and for the Minnesota Bees and Arizona Bandits nationally. He was a hero to many and a friend to all.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Tracy (Brian) VonArx, Cary (Jason) Johnson; and son, Aaron Boyer; grandchildren, Mallory and Tyler VonArx, Kylee (Ryan) and Kendra Brazelton, Hailey and Ella Johnson, Kira, Jori, and Mayes Boyer; brother, Jim (Joann) Boyer; mother-in-law, Avis Czechowicz; Sue's siblings, Larry, Lynn, Jim, Sandy, Connie, Brian and Lisa, their spouses; and his nieces, and nephews.

A public visitation for Rick will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the number of guests expected to attend, only a certain number will be allowed in the building at any given time. We ask that those attending enter and exit the funeral home as quickly as possible to allow others the same opportunity. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. A private service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. A link is available on the funeral home's website. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services
La Crescent, WI
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
livestream
funeral home’s Facebook page, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
95 Entries
A multitude of people who knew Rick have posted their comments. I was Rick's babysitter when the family lived in Shoreacres. I knew him from age 3 to 5. What a cute kid. Very good-natured. Fortunately, I was not babysitting when he fell out of the bunk bed and broke his arm. He made me laugh. I remember when his mom said to him, "Will you please give me some peace?" His reply: "Piece of what, mommy." A loveable kid who grew up to be loved by all. I have some good memories of my weekends on Shore Acres. Rick must have gotten some good genes! I know his moms are giving him a warm welcome (although it's sad that this remarkable person died so young). At this point, I also want to send my love to Rick's brother Jim. I understand that he, too, was very successful, as I communicated with Dwight and Annie until they left this earth.
Pauline Truempi-Evans
December 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rick (I just heard today). I was shocked. I sold advertising to his parents, and then to Rick when I worked at the radio station in Viroqua. We were also distant cousins. His grandparents (Adolph and Bertha) were brother and sister to my grandparents. (Grace and Herman). I am so sorry and know he will be missed from his family and from the community. Sorry I missed the visitation.
Terry Sime
Friend
April 2, 2021
I frequented Boyer's Furniture and bought many items from Rick. Always enjoyed talking to him. As a youngster he was friends with my cousin Ira Lehmann. I was shocked and heartbroken to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to all his family and friends. He was a wonderful soul who will be truly missed.
Laure Newcomb
Acquaintance
April 1, 2021
God Bless you and your family... I am praying for all...
Colleen Sowa
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
Met Rick last spring again this spring when he and our mutual friend Ray came to my farm to shed hunt. So enjoyed our visits, have no doubt the huge amount of great influence the man had on the youth he worked with. A great legacy. My deepest sympathy.
Tom Weighner
March 14, 2021
Beautiful fun memories of Rick and his generosity - he will me missed by many. Prayers to Sue and the family, and know that we are thinking of you during this difficult time.
Ruth Baardseth
Friend
March 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to Sue, Aaron and family. My thoughts are with you.
Russ Phillips
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Boyer family. I pray you find strength and comfort with each other during this difficult time. I always enjoyed his humor when I stopped in, always made me laugh. Blessings to you all.
Deb Carlson
March 10, 2021
To Sue and family, my deepest sympathy for the recent passing of Rick. I remember Rick from La Crescent High and have only run into him a few times over the years since. However, he never changed. He still had that smile on his face, outgoing and fun loving personality, and full of energy. I believe Rick truly loved life. He will be missed and remember by all who knew him.
Tom Prindle
March 10, 2021
Christine and Fritz
March 9, 2021
My Condolences to tje Boyer Family's. RIP.
Mike W Stellick
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Sue, and the entire Boyer family. I considered Rick a true friend. Our conversations now hold a very special place in my life. Rick and I competed against each other way back in high school. Whenever we met, I looked forward to his uplifting and positive conversation. Thank you Sue and family for sharing Rick with with us and do realize, he was truly a GREAT person who loved his family, friends and a true pillar to the community of LaCrescent. Awesome man.
Arlin " Pete " Peterson
Friend
March 9, 2021
My sincere condolences for your loss. I got to know Rick through Bluffland Whitetails Association. He was a kind, honorable, and fair man. He will be missed.
Chris Kolbert
March 8, 2021
Take comfort in knowing how thankful you can be, to have known Rick and more importantly, appreciate how kind and thoughtful he was. We loss a good friend and more importantly, a good person. Much admired!
Don & Lori Shippee
March 8, 2021
So many wonderful memories!!
Sandy Ahrens
Family
March 6, 2021
We want to express our sincere sympathy to the Boyer family. May God bless you and keep you as you move forward, one day at a time.
Leo and Sandy Chaput
Friend
March 6, 2021
Sending our condolences and sympathy to the family. We moved here a few years ago. Rick always made us feel welcome and a special part of the community. He was a good friend that always brought a smile and friendly conversation every time we saw him. Every community needs a person like Rick Boyer that brought friendship to all and left an impact on every person he met.
John and Kim Baer
Friend
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You only had to meet Rick once to know that he was the real deal. Special people are never forgotten. R.I.P. Rick.
Mike Zein
March 6, 2021
Rick will be missed by many people! I will miss his humor and kindness he shared with everyone. He was an outstanding person. He was lucky to have a caring and thoughtful wife to let him accomplish his many interests. I am thinking about the family, I know how hard it is to cope with a lost loved one. RIP Rick.
albert Reider
Friend
March 6, 2021
I was an acquaintance of Rick's during many years of basketball and afterwards but anyone who knew Rick always felt like a friend. Even the ornery guys at the Y never had a bad word to say about him.
ALWAYS friendly. ALWAYS upbeat. A GREAT teammate and a GREAT opponent.
One less ray of sunshine here-One MORE up there.
Condolences to Family & so many Friends.
George Maravelas
George Maravelas
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sue and family, you are in our hearts and prayers. Rick was such an exceptional person to know. Always smiling and a kind word for all. His loss will be felt not only by his family but the whole LaCrescent community.
Holly and Jerry Williams
Acquaintance
March 5, 2021
My condolences to Sue and Family. I have not seen Rick in several years, but He left a lasting impression on me from my baseball days at La Crescent. I will remember most his positive attitude and his energy. He just always seemed happy to be on the diamond whether coaching or playing. He lifted everyone of us. He left us way too soon.

Cory Harbaugh
Class 99
Cory Harbaugh
Student
March 5, 2021
My brother and I visited Boyers Furniture store often. Always found Rick and family caring and professional. My deepest sympathy to the family. Prayers.
Jeanne Marth
March 5, 2021
Sue and family,

We were so sorry and deeply saddened to hear about Rick’s passing. Our hearts are broken for you, your family, and our entire community. You have lost the cornerstone of your family; our community has lost a legend. Rick made such a positive difference in the lives of so many people, young and old alike. His legacy will live on forever in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and all those he touched though his baseball families.

Our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Tom and Cindy Curran
Friend
March 5, 2021
The entire Boyer family has my deepest sympathy. Rick was a good friend and fierce competitor. We didn´t beat his teams very often, but on the rare occasion when we did, he would always bring that up for years. He played and coached the game the right way and taught his players to do the same. Whether it was talking baseball, hunting, or family, Rick always had a twinkle in his eye. He will be sorely missed, but as a man of faith, we know we will see him again!
Dan Kunz - Luther Baseball
March 5, 2021
Our hearts go out to Sue and her family. We always enjoyed our contacts with Rick, looked forward to times we could talk with him, and appreciated being able to be customers of his. Rick will be long remembered, and remembered fondly.
David & Sandra Fruehling
Friend
March 5, 2021
My heart pours out to the Boyer family of the sudden loss of my cousin Rick Boyer. Rick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, cousin, business man just an all around good person! My thoughts, prayers & love goes out to the family!
Buffy Brown
Family
March 5, 2021
Joel and Charish Badzinski
March 5, 2021
I had the honor of knowing Rick during my years as a sportswriter in Winona and La Crosse. He was friendly, unpretentious, and easy to talk to, truly one of the pleasures of my job was working with him. He always spoke of his players as people first, and cared for them like his own family. Miss you, Rick.
Joel Badzinski
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Sue and family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sue (Foster) Yehle
March 5, 2021
Eric and I send our deepest sympathies to your family. We are out of the country and regret that we will not be able to attend his memorial service. His outstanding coaching and friendship will be greatly missed. RIP Rick
Eric and Sharon Kruckow
March 5, 2021
Rick's impact on and off the field will be missed by many. He was truly a class act. I had the opportunity to get to know Rick working at LaCrescent Schools and coaching Lake City Baseball. Our teams always looked forward to compete against each other. My thoughts and prayers to the Boyer family and LaCrescent community.
Perry Iberg
March 5, 2021
Thank you Rick. You have instilled the love of baseball and the love of life into so many generations of young people in La Crescent and beyond. It was so easy to see the Light of Jesus that shined within you . . . and you shared that light with everyone whose life you touched. You will be missed . . .your legacy lives on.

To Sue, your children, and your grandchildren: our deepest sympathy. May you feel God’s love and presence. Gary and Cathy Beardmore
March 5, 2021
Remembering our times together boating on the back channel of the Mississippi River, trying to waterski behind a flat bottom boat takes a lot of pull but we managed. I am happy to say I knew Rick and am sorry to see him go. My thoughts and prayers for Sue and the family as they deal with this sudden loss.
Kevin OReilly
Friend
March 5, 2021
My Prayers for Sue and the family while they are dealing with the loss of Rick. May you stick together as family to help and support each other as you move forward.
Kevin O'Reilly
March 5, 2021
Lake City Baseball
March 5, 2021
You will be missed. You are a true friend and shows great sportsmanship. You have helped me support the La Crosse community with your giving. R.I.P with love!
Bernard Black
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
Both on and off the field, Rick was a class act. From all the ballplayers that played/competed with Rick, we tip our caps to you and the family.
Aaron Braund
March 4, 2021
Please accept my deepest heart-felt condolences. Coach Boyer was such an inspiring man in my life. His impact went beyond my athletic career at LaCrescent High School. Infectious energy, rock solid character and the authentic passion for his players and the sport of baseball come to my mind. Even after all of these years, I can still connect with the feelings I felt when I was around him. May our Holy Father cover your family with love and support in this most difficult time.
Sam Ramsden (class of ‘88)
Student
March 4, 2021
Meyer and Newhouse families
March 4, 2021
Sending our Deepest Sympathy to the Boyer Family. I (Sheila) enjoyed my fist buck hunt with Rick. He was there to help me. Enjoyed all the moments at the ballfield with him. Always yelling at him while he was playing. Everytime i drove by the store, if he was outside, honked and waved. Just did that last Friday. 2 days before he left us. I will never forget that Man!!!
Sheila Strasser & Dan
March 4, 2021
My Condolences to the Boyer families. The best coach. RIP.
Mike Stellick
March 4, 2021
The Boyer Store commercials were so lighthearted you could not help but laugh. Those little snippets of humor are what we need today away from the TV news broadcasts. I never met Rick but from the amount of positive comments on here he was one nice person. Even though Rick is passed away I hope the TV ads continue. His family is a reflection of the kind of person he was. Rest in peace.....
Dennis Furlong
March 4, 2021
Jim and Joey Wilde
March 4, 2021
I have read Ricks obituary at least 20 times. First with tears they with a warm smile. I was blessed to have a special person in my life that I could call a friend.
steve holinka
Friend
March 4, 2021
There are many reasons to look forward to spring in Minnesota. For me it was the start of the spring sports season at LaCrescent High School and seeing Rick in the high school office every day before baseball practice. He always walked in with a smile on his face and a positive attitude, even when he couldn't move an away game to Horihan Field in the rain. But, he always tried and I loved that about him. He will be greatly missed.
Laurel Allen
March 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Sue and all of the Boyer family. We feel so fortunate to have known Rick. We know his devotion to his family, the community and the youth of LaCrescent was just one of his many outstanding qualities. He will truly be missed.
Paul & Jackie McCabe
March 4, 2021
Our prayers go out to Sue and the entire Boyer family. Rick was a good friend. We will always remember his quick wit, enthusiasm and positive approach to life. Godspeed Rick.
Jeff & Mary Scheel
March 4, 2021
To Sue, Aaron and the rest of the family. At this time of loss, you all are in our prayers. Rick was a wonderful inspiring person who has touch so many everywhere. He will be greatly missed by all especially myself.
Jeff & Cathy Erickson
Friend
March 4, 2021
I was so saddened to hear about Rick. My mother, Angeline Tucker, not only worked for Rick and for his parents for many years, but we are family (Angel and "Annie" were double cousins). The beautiful obituary describes Rick so we'll. A great guy in every way and always very sweet to my Mother. My sincere sympathy to the family. I'm currently out of state so cannot attend the funeral but would certainly be there if not.
Linda Stone
March 4, 2021
Rick Boyer (Cleat) was a special man. I played baseball at UWL. I was a freshman and Rick a junior yet, Rick treated me with respect and always made me feel like I was a part of the team! I will never forget the smile and the genuine man that Rick was and I believe he will live on in the hearts of many because of the man he was. God bless you and keep you Rick (Cleat) Boyer. Always in our hearts!
Dan Heinritz
March 3, 2021
Dear Sue,

Linda and I have you and your family in our prayers at this very difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss. Rick always touched us with his great joy and made us feel so important and valued...we will miss him! I have fond memories of my years teaching and coaching the Lancers and Rick Boyer...God Bless you and your Family!

Rollie and Linda Johnson
Friend
March 3, 2021
To Sue and Aaron and the rest of the Boyer family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rick's kindness, passion and class encouraged us every single day to be the best of who we should be, and I'm so thankful to have had the honor of calling him my coach.
Nick Gardner
Student
March 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your husband, father an friend. He was a great guy and we enjoyed going to the La Crescent Cardinal and 35ers games that he played against and with our sons. God bless you all
Ken and Sharon Oldenburg
March 3, 2021
I’m truly sorry for your loss. I was one of the lucky who saw first hand his love of the game being a player of his back in ‘97. Always supportive no matter what the scoreboard read. Rick will be missed.
Bob Gordon
Student
March 3, 2021
We were saddened to see and hear about Rick. We first met Rick when we were buying a new sofa, many years ago. He left a good impression on us and through the years we came back many times. In fact we had plans to come and see him soon for more furniture. We're sure going to miss his sense of humor and smile and jokes. We've enjoyed watching him and his grandchildren on TV. He sure was proud of all of you.
We want to send his family our Deepest Sympathy. May all the wonderful memories comfort you during this time of sadness. God Bless.
Vickie/Ray Michalko
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
A fine friend and teammate i shared many cherished memories with. So many friends who cared and selfless giving, no finer life can be lived. Bon voyage my friend.

Steven Merrill
Steven Merrill
Friend
March 3, 2021
I had the fortunate opportunity to coach against Rick and also play on the Lacrosse 35rs with Rick. I can't recall a more positive person that I have met in my life. Everything he did was more often in the interest of others than what was best for Rick. He always put others first including his family, teammates and athletes he coached. Rick took little or no credit for all of the success he had on and off the field but that competitive spirt always burned very deep inside of him.

My heart goes out to his wife, Sue, his children and grandchildren. The one saving grave is that we are all better people because we had the opportunity to Rick in our lives. He will be missed but never forgotten.

My sincere sympathy to the entire Boyer family;

Tim Alexander
Tim Alexander
Friend
March 3, 2021
I along with so many, was saddened to hear about Rick. I met him when looking for living room furniture. Rick was such a nice guy.....you knew that the moment you met him! My heart goes out to his Family and Friends. Cherish All of Your Wonderful Memories. They will help you through this very difficult time and will be with you forever!
My SIncere Sympathy to the Boyer Family.
Janet Berra
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
To Rick's Family...
So sorry for your loss. All I would say about Rick, was in his beautiful obituary. I will miss seeing him on the baseball field. A wonderful man and an uplifting spirit! God Bless!!
Robert Kerska
Friend
March 3, 2021
Dear Sue, and family: I was so saddened to her of Rick's passing. Like so many others, I found Rick to be a sparkle in my life as a student at La Crescent High School while I was teaching/coaching there. I tried hard to get him to attend Luther College when I was coaching baseball there, and he would always remind me of that over the years. Rick was excellent at whatever he chose to do. But, I think he will be remembered most by the thousands of people who knew him as a kind, gentle, caring, and supportive person. It is very comforting to know where he is today because of his deep faith. May God comfort all of you as you deal with his loss.
DICK PAPENFUSS, Santa Fe, NM
March 3, 2021
what a wonderful man, always a smile and fun attitude. Memories of Rick from High School. He always had a fun "jab" about us Hokah guys. Great athlete and great guy. Sue and family, my thoughts are with you.
Bob and Doreen Geiwitz
Classmate
March 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.God Bless
Jeff Nelson
March 3, 2021
Very sorry Sue and family. The Czechowicz family means a lot to my Kappauf family and Rick slid right in with the rest. Mom would not buy any furniture from anyone else. She and Dad loved his kind thoughtful ways. He always made them feel special . I myself watched him in sports and commercials with fondness. You all take care and know that you loved one of the best.
Diane Novak
Friend
March 3, 2021
Rick and I were good friends from grade school through high school. Many memories have flooded back of our times together including baseball and his and Sue´s wedding. I was glad to be counted as one of his many friends that he touched throughout his life. With great sadness; rest in peace my friend.
Jerry Sherwood
March 3, 2021
I met Rick only a few times, through his business and through sporting events. He was one of the kindest and most positive, encouraging people I have ever met. His smile was sincere and seldom faded, and could light up a room. My condolences to his family for your loss.
Chrisanne McGraw
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
Rick was an amazing guy and will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Maryanne Kircher Glaunert
March 3, 2021
I have been the Head Baseball Coach at Mabel-Canton High School, Mabel, MN. since 1985. It was always an honor coaching against George Horihan and Rick's teams over all these years. Rick was a competitor who appreciated playing the game the right way and just a great ambassador for sports in general and helping young people become more positive forward looking adults.
Karl Urbaniak
Teacher
March 3, 2021
I was only able to know Rick by doing business with him. However, I did know about all his involvement in the community. He truly was a great person to deal with. He always made sure to take good care of his customers and I'm surprised that he always remembered who I was. I will miss seeing him next time I go to the store. My deepest condolences to all his family and friends.

Monica Thomas
Monica Thomas
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
In a age of self promotion, Rick Boyer was loved without trying. He was just a fine man. A wonderful human being. A great example to all.
Darrel Collins
March 3, 2021
Rick is one of the folks that you will never forget. I know that I won't! Sorry for your loss.
Ira Lehmann
Friend
March 3, 2021
I first met Rick as a Little Leaguer from New Albin. I had the pleasure to play for him as a teenager for a local summer baseball team, against him as a town team player, and later as a coach. For all his wonderful baseball memories, I remember Rick as one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever met. He was a friend, mentor, and role model. God Bless his family and all who had the honor of knowing what a wonderful person he was.
Eric Van Brocklin
Friend
March 3, 2021
Sue and family, I didn't have the pleasure of meeting Rick, but it is amazing to see the impact he had on so many lives. Sue, my heart hurts for you during this sad time. What a legacy Rick has left you all. My deepest sympathy.
Denise Rostad
March 3, 2021
We have only good memories of Rick. Like everyone, a friend from the time we first met. He will be sorely missed and remembered. Condolences and our deepest sympathy.
David/Yoriko Thesing
Friend
March 3, 2021
Dear Family, you are such a beautiful family. I pray that his memories, and achievements will be your guiding light.
Michael Esq.
Friend
March 3, 2021
I had the honor of knowing and working with Rick when I was at LaCrescent Schools. I learned so much from him on how to treat people and just take things one step at a time. I am a better person for having been able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mark Burandt
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
My condolences to you and the family. Rick was a rock in this community and a longtime business man in the area. My heart goes out to you.
Robin Bernacchi
March 3, 2021
I frequently shopped at the Boyers Furniture store. I always felt so welcome to look through the furniture, and also visit with Richard. He was someone that made you feel comfortable and he was so sincere. His family and children are the same. What a wonderful man. He truly will be missed. God Bless his family
Susan Schaller
Friend
March 3, 2021
Like many, I was stunned to hear of Rick's passing. He might have been the nicest guy I ever met. He helped me with tryouts one year in Holmen and let us use the field in La Crescent when ours was unplayable during a tournament another year. I loved talking baseball with him. Even though I didn't see him much recently I will truly miss him. He was one of the great ones. I'm very very sorry for Sue and the rest of the family. Be grateful for all of the memories he left for you all. RIP Rick.
Bill Dee
Friend
March 3, 2021
Rick was truly a good man. He touched so many lives in a positive way and was such a great role model for all the young men he coached and mentored. We're all going to miss him but what we've lost with Rick is what God has gained in Heaven. God bless the Boyer family.
Michael Coady
Friend
March 3, 2021
Our Prayers are with the family and relatives. Rick was such giving and pleasant person. I have lot of memories growing up with him and family on Shore Acres. Please remember all the great memories he has given to so many people. He will be missed with that great smile.
Larry and Mary Hill
March 3, 2021
My heart is heavy as it was not your time to go. You were one of the great ones and you will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are for you and your family. God bless you Rick
Scott Kellicut
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Rick. He was such a nice caring person and gave us such great customer service when we made our furniture purchases. Who else would let you use a brand new loaner sofa while waiting for yours to come in because it was taking longer than expected? None! He also was very kind and caring to my parents when they got their furniture and we will never forget that.
Tina La Due & Family
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sue and family. I played ball for many years with him. he was the nicest person i ever met and a good friend.
david pengra
Friend
March 2, 2021
I'm pretty speechless. It was a pleasure knowing Rick the few times I was in his store. I'm so sorry for the familie's loss as well as the loss to this entire community. I'm truly saddened.
Lisa Mikkelson
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
Rick you are a great guy you’ll be definitely be missed. I’ll always remember the time you talk to Makayla about softball at home she could achieve so many things. That really made a place in my heart are you took the time out during apple smash to talk to her. That year we actually won apple smash we did went undefeated all weekend long. Thanks to you Makayla had a great game that weekend. You’ll will definitely be missed by very many rest in peace my friend. Jon Garrett and Makayla Garrett.
Jon Garrett
Friend
March 2, 2021
Rick was introduced to the Art Strand Family from a former employee of his at Boyer's Furniture. He brought laughter, friendship, knowledge and passion to the sport of hunting. He was a mentor and an amazing teacher. Thank you for all that you were to our family.. Forever you will be missed.
Art Strand
Friend
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was truly wonderful person. Thinking of you and your family. A donation of $50.00 will be given to The La Crescent Event Center in his memory.
Don and Kathy Hill
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sue and all of Rick's family. May you find peace, comfort, and joy in all the memories you shared with him. You are in my prayers.
Gail Quarberg
Friend
March 2, 2021
I was a teammate of Rick with the LaCrescent Cardinals in the 1970s. It was such a joy playing with him. My deepest sympathy to Susan and the entire Boyer family. God Bless from Keith Kuhlmann
KEITH KUHLMANN
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
I was lucky enough to have Mr. Boyer as a basketball coach in 5th and 6th grade, and he was a great friend to my parents. He was always smiling and supportive of all the sports. My thoughts are with his family. Coach will definitely be missed.
Chrisy Fell
Friend
March 2, 2021
We got this quote from a friend and it seems so fitting for Rick. “When someone you love moves on from you, it feels like your ship has sailed, while you are still standing at the docks.” Fair winds forever, my friend.
We’ll miss your smile, jokes and friendship. Our deepest sympathies to the Boyer family.
Love, Jim and Kathy Redalen
Jim/Kathy Redalen
Friend
March 2, 2021
We send our sympathy to Rick’s family. His smile will be for ever remembered and his great love of his family. God Bless From Carlotta and Mike Callahan
Carlotta Callahan
Friend
March 2, 2021
Rick was a pillar in La Crescent and La Crosse community. My thoughts and prayers to Aaron and entire Boyer family. Just talked with him this week. When you went in Boyer’s he always went out of his way for you. You have our sympathy.
Sue Temp
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
Rick was an extraordinary man. There are many in the community who will deeply mourn his passing as he had a life full of service, love, compassion, and excellence. May he rest in peace. May the love of friends and family carry you all through your grief.
Missy Wells
Friend
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 95 of 95 results