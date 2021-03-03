Richard Thomas Boyer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard Thomas Boyer, 68, of La Crescent died at home Monday March 1, 2021. He was born in La Crosse March 14, 1952, to Anna (Sime) and Dwight Boyer. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Susan (Czechowicz) Boyer Aug. 22, 1970. Rick graduated from his beloved La Crescent High School in 1970 and then played baseball for and received a Physical Education Degree from UWL. He owned and ran his family furniture business, Boyer's Budget Furniture in business for over 100 years. He was proud to work alongside his father, son, grandchildren, and many other amazing employees. He coached baseball for the La Crescent Lancers for 45 years. He loved his players like sons. He had many wins, state appearances, and received many coaching awards but more important to him were his players and making a positive impact on their lives. In his free time, he loved spending time in the woods, hunting for deer, ginseng, and sheds, fishing, and trapping, swimming in the river and reading. Watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with family were truly important to him. His summers were spent playing baseball locally over the years with Stoddard, the La Crescent Cardinals, and the La Crosse 35ers, and for the Minnesota Bees and Arizona Bandits nationally. He was a hero to many and a friend to all.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Tracy (Brian) VonArx, Cary (Jason) Johnson; and son, Aaron Boyer; grandchildren, Mallory and Tyler VonArx, Kylee (Ryan) and Kendra Brazelton, Hailey and Ella Johnson, Kira, Jori, and Mayes Boyer; brother, Jim (Joann) Boyer; mother-in-law, Avis Czechowicz; Sue's siblings, Larry, Lynn, Jim, Sandy, Connie, Brian and Lisa, their spouses; and his nieces, and nephews.

A public visitation for Rick will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the number of guests expected to attend, only a certain number will be allowed in the building at any given time. We ask that those attending enter and exit the funeral home as quickly as possible to allow others the same opportunity. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. A private service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home's Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. A link is available on the funeral home's website. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.