Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Bruce "Dick" Corcoran
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St
Black River Falls, WI

Richard (Dick) Bruce Corcoran

Richard (Dick) Bruce Corcoran, 74, died peacefully at his home, June 9, 2021, in Black River Falls. His long battle with illness due to exposure to agent orange in Vietnam exemplified his courage in facing life's challenges.

Richard was born July 10, 1946 to Donald and Myrtle (Walters) Corcoran.

A visitation will be held at Tenba Ridge Winery in Blair June 20, 2021 at 3:00 followed by a celebration of life, and a meal. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jackson County Little League, Skyline Golf Course, The Michael J. Fox Foundation or a charity of your choice.

The Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St., in Black River Falls is assisting the family, (715) 284-4321.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Tenba Ridge Winery
Blair, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torgerson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torgerson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I did not know him personally,but Sharon is a friend of mine from high school. May he rest in peace.
Lyle D Dorschied
June 17, 2021
So very sorry Brandon and Family for the loss of your father/loved one. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Dan and Jean Hundt
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results