Richard Steven "Rick" DeJarlais
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Richard "Rick" Steven DeJarlais

Richard "Rick" Steven DeJarlais went home to Jesus on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at the age of 71 in San Antonio, TX. He was born January 15, 1950 in La Crosse, WI to parents L.F. "Buzz" and Rosella "Rosie" DeJarlais.

Rick was a hard- working, God fearing, and family loving man who would do anything for a complete stranger. His sense of compassion and humor were some of his best qualities. He was a devoted Father, Husband, Brother and Son who will be greatly missed by so many.

He worked many jobs to provide for his family that included running a farm, being a machinist, automobile parts distributor, to working on towers with his father and brother Gary. Rick was often asked if he was afraid of heights, his response was always the same: "Of course I am afraid of heights, but more afraid of poverty". As you can tell, Rick always had a quick witted response that would result in nothing short of a smile.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents: L.F. and Rosella, Father and Mother in Law: Franklin and Esther Tillman.

Rick married the love of his life Marilyn Tillman on March 23, 1974 at St Stanislaus of Winona and lived in rural Houston, MN where they began raising their four children.

Rick is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Mari) DeJarlais, four children: Zacharie (Kristin) DeJarlais, Matthew (Rachel) DeJarlais, Josie (Eugene) Osborne, and Daniel (Jennifer) DeJarlais. He was gifted a total of nine grandchildren: Lexi, Dominick, Michael, Olivia, Violet, Damien, Evelyn, Isaac, and Freya.

He is also survived by his siblings: Terrie DeJarlais, Jeff (Ruth) DeJarlais, Gary (Karla) DeJarlais and Sister in Law Nancy (Jack) Wright along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Peter's in Hokah, MN at 10 AM. Visitation will be after the mass at the Hokah Fire Department from 11 AM until 2 PM and a private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona, MN at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hokah Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to the Mendoza Assisted Living and VITAS Health Services of San Antonio. The care that they provided was truly a blessing for Rick that gave his family peace of mind knowing that he was always taken care of with the utmost dignity. Your compassion shown to Rick will never be forgotten.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hokah Fire Department
WI
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's
Hokah, MN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers for Rick and the Family.
John & Shirley Hill
Other
June 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. God Bless
Scott & Dawn Christianson
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rick. We sure enjoyed the time we spent you folks at the farm with the horses. He was a nice and like to pick blackberries.
Don and Judy Thesing
Friend
June 10, 2021
Please know that you are in my thoughts & prayers at this difficult time. May the gentle hand of God touch your hearts with peace. With our sympathy, Chris & Harley Antoff
Christine (Mertes) Antoff
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dear Mari, I was so sorry to hear that your husband passed away. My Deepest Sympathy to you and your children and grandchildren. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers and I'm sending many hugs your way! (Remembering all the fun times we had as kids on 4th and 5th Streets in Winona!)
Diane (Mertes) Hoseck
Other
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of you.
June Gasper
June 8, 2021
