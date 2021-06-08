Richard "Rick" Steven DeJarlais

Richard "Rick" Steven DeJarlais went home to Jesus on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at the age of 71 in San Antonio, TX. He was born January 15, 1950 in La Crosse, WI to parents L.F. "Buzz" and Rosella "Rosie" DeJarlais.

Rick was a hard- working, God fearing, and family loving man who would do anything for a complete stranger. His sense of compassion and humor were some of his best qualities. He was a devoted Father, Husband, Brother and Son who will be greatly missed by so many.

He worked many jobs to provide for his family that included running a farm, being a machinist, automobile parts distributor, to working on towers with his father and brother Gary. Rick was often asked if he was afraid of heights, his response was always the same: "Of course I am afraid of heights, but more afraid of poverty". As you can tell, Rick always had a quick witted response that would result in nothing short of a smile.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents: L.F. and Rosella, Father and Mother in Law: Franklin and Esther Tillman.

Rick married the love of his life Marilyn Tillman on March 23, 1974 at St Stanislaus of Winona and lived in rural Houston, MN where they began raising their four children.

Rick is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Mari) DeJarlais, four children: Zacharie (Kristin) DeJarlais, Matthew (Rachel) DeJarlais, Josie (Eugene) Osborne, and Daniel (Jennifer) DeJarlais. He was gifted a total of nine grandchildren: Lexi, Dominick, Michael, Olivia, Violet, Damien, Evelyn, Isaac, and Freya.

He is also survived by his siblings: Terrie DeJarlais, Jeff (Ruth) DeJarlais, Gary (Karla) DeJarlais and Sister in Law Nancy (Jack) Wright along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Peter's in Hokah, MN at 10 AM. Visitation will be after the mass at the Hokah Fire Department from 11 AM until 2 PM and a private family burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona, MN at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hokah Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to the Mendoza Assisted Living and VITAS Health Services of San Antonio. The care that they provided was truly a blessing for Rick that gave his family peace of mind knowing that he was always taken care of with the utmost dignity. Your compassion shown to Rick will never be forgotten.