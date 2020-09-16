Menu
Richard Garbers
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1950
DIED
September 13, 2020

Richard Garbers

Richard Garbers, 69, of La Crosse died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. Rich was born Sept. 17, 1950, to LaVerne and Delores (Kramer) Garbers. He was joined in marriage to Kathleen Fanello Oct. 17, 1970. They were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Rich was a salesman for Airgas and Bobcat of the Coulee Region, until he retired in December of 2011. He backed the Packers and really enjoyed visiting with anyone willing to chat.

He had two children, Greg (Natasha) Garbers and Ami (Steve) Burns. He will be sadly missed by his dog, "Sadie." In addition to his wife, Kathy, and his children, he is survived by grandchildren, Brady, Lucas and Mia Garbers, Ben Burns, Derek Harman, Carter and Aurora Harman Miller; and countless nieces and nephews. He is further survived by three brothers, Glenn (Donna) Garbers, Don (Nancy) Garbers, Ken Garbers (Emily); and four sisters, Shirley (Don) Fitzpatrick, Nancy Schroeder, Rosella (Dennis) Hundt, Debbie (Mike) Hanson; two sisters-in-law, Barb (Brian) O'Leary and Sue Worden; also good friends, Dennis Subera, Dave Roth; and many special neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and his brother-in-law. Ricky Worden.

In recognizing current Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, town of Shelby. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering. As much as it hurts our family to do so, we will refrain from hugs. We need to be safe for one another. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mormon Coulee Memorial Park
, Town of Shelby, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
He will be missed in the desoto area and at porks. It was always a pleasure to see him and talk with him on a weekly basis. Rip rooster
Kory Knutson
Friend
September 15, 2020
To the family of Rich, he was a great friend and we had a lot of good times in the past. He was just a great guy and lots of fun to be around. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Rick Czeczok
Rick Czeczok
Friend
September 15, 2020
To the family of Richard, we are so very sorry for your loss. We would often talk in the driveway when walking our dog. It was always a joy to see him sitting in his lawn chair enjoying beautiful weather with his dog Sadie. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Steve & Autumn Stelzl
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all, and sending our thoughts and prayers. Bob, Gina and Chase Petschow
gina petschow
Friend
September 15, 2020