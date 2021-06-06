Menu
Richard C. Lunenschloss
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Richard C. Lunenschloss

Richard C. Lunenschloss passed away on Memorial Day, May 31. A fitting time for a man proud of his Air Force history.

Richard was born on September 3, 1938. His parents were Charles DeForest Lunenschloss and Gwyneth Allison in Richland Center, WI.

He was one of five children. The oldest being Marianne, Dick, Francis, Julie and Steve. As a young boy, he showed early on traits of initiative, such as taking his wagon and gathering newspaper and metal scraps to sell. He also had a chain of lemonade stands, staffed by other children.

Richard joined the Air Force at seventeen. He was primarily stationed in Alaska on a remote island. His job was that of a cryptographer. After the service, he went to a two year college called Juneau County Technical College and later received a Master's Degree from UWL. He taught Elementary school for several years; at Bangor, WI, he became an elementary school principal. He married Sue Keefe in 1970. They later had one child, Katie Flottmeyer (Kevin Flottmeyer). Later he started an advertisement business. He sold advertising specialties he called "Leaky Pens." and "Holey Balloons." Later he bought houses. A real "slice of life" experience.

Finally, he had two grandchildren, Sam and Eddie. He loved his extended family very much.

Richard was known as the guy to go to when you wanted something done. Richard was creative. He came up with Lederhosen t-shirts for Oktoberfest. He enjoyed thinking up the next "thing" and always looking forward, not backwards.

We will miss his amusing stories. Being ill with diabetes didn't stop him from thinking about what was next.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation prior beginning at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650 (couleecremation.com)

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the Family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI
Jun
11
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to have just discovered that I have lost a "Long Lost" friend from many years back, before I moved from La Crosse to California. Dick was a dear friend, and one of the funniest men on earth. Although apart for many years, he is very fondly in my memory. Bob Hirsch
Bob Hirsch
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sue and family: I was very sorry to hear of Dick´s passing. Although I was not in contact with him in recent years, I have fond memories of our friendship. He was an energetic and delightful character. Dick was always very generous with his time and would drop what he was doing to help a friend at a moment´s notice. He will be missed. I won´t be able to attend the memorial service today, but wanted to express my condolences to you for your loss. My thoughts are with you during this sad time.
Mike Gill
Friend
June 11, 2021
My sympathies go to Dick´s family. We had a lot of great visits when he came to Merchants Bank in La Crescent with his advertising business. He was quite a character and unforgettable. God Bless.
Dawn Farrell
Work
June 6, 2021
Our condolences. We will miss that wave every time he went by
Rosie & Larry kendhammer
Other
June 6, 2021
