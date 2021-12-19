Menu
Richard G. Miller
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Richard G. Miller

Richard G. Miller, 94 of La Crosse passed away December 13, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1927 to Charlotte M. (Lumley) and Carl W. Miller in West Salem. Richard married Pauline H. Raaum on April 11, 1953 and had three sons. Richard is survived by his three sons: Paul (Peggy) Miller, Mark Miller and Timothy (Mandy) Miller; grandchildren: Adam (Shari) Miller, Elise (Sam) Fischer, Erin (Patrick) Gallagher, Austin (Rachel) Miller. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife Pauline of 66 years. A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2022. Arrangements, complete obituary and condolences may be found at jandtfredricksonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
