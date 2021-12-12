Menu
Richard Ferdinand Molzahn
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Richard Ferdinand Molzahn

ONALASKA - Richard Ferdinand Molzahn, 87, passed away at Onalaska Care Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Richard was born in La Crosse in August of 1934 to Arthur and Cora (Gollnick-Jensen) Molzahn.

A memorial service to remember and honor Richard will be held at The Gathering Place Center, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska on Thursday, December 16, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation with family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the memorial service.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m.
The Gathering Place Center
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
Dec
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Gathering Place Center
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Steve Schaefer family
December 13, 2021
Jane and family, we send healing thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Your dad was a warm and wonderful man and he made the world a better place
Dennis and Sandy Aukes
December 12, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend. We shared many Hours. Tougher and love them all he will be missed
Clarence Stellner
Friend
December 12, 2021
