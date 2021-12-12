Richard Ferdinand Molzahn

ONALASKA - Richard Ferdinand Molzahn, 87, passed away at Onalaska Care Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Richard was born in La Crosse in August of 1934 to Arthur and Cora (Gollnick-Jensen) Molzahn.

A memorial service to remember and honor Richard will be held at The Gathering Place Center, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska on Thursday, December 16, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation with family and friends beginning at 9:00 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the memorial service. Coulee Cremation Group is assisting Rich's family, and Richard's full obituary may be viewed at www.couleecremation.com-- Coulee Region Cremation Group 133 Mason St.Onalaska, WI 54650 (608) 788-2188