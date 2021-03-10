Richard 'Buff' D. Peterson
ONALASKA -- Richard "Buff" D. Peterson, 93, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A private family service will follow the visitation. Burial with military honors will be in Onalaska Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, or to donors choice. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.