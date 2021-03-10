Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard D. "Buff" Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Richard 'Buff' D. Peterson

ONALASKA -- Richard "Buff" D. Peterson, 93, of Onalaska passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A private family service will follow the visitation. Burial with military honors will be in Onalaska Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, or to donors choice. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home
401 Main St., Onalaska, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Carol, so sorry to hear about Buff, but happy that you two had such a long marriage. A true achievement. Love you!
Chris and Susan Lee
March 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss Carol. Thinking of you!
Alan Bassuener
March 13, 2021
Carol , So sorry to hear of your "lefse partners" passing. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. Carolyn
Carolyn Bean
March 12, 2021
Dear Carol & family I was sad to hear of Buff´s passing; I´m sure it feels like you´ve lost your right arm after so many years of marriage. I´ve always admired you two as true partners - making lefse together, etc. you must have thousands of memories to give you a smile or two at this time of sorrow. God bless all of you. Love & deepest sympathy, Linda
LINDA HOGDEN
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results