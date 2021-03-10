Dear Carol & family I was sad to hear of Buff´s passing; I´m sure it feels like you´ve lost your right arm after so many years of marriage. I´ve always admired you two as true partners - making lefse together, etc. you must have thousands of memories to give you a smile or two at this time of sorrow. God bless all of you. Love & deepest sympathy, Linda

