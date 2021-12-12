Richard "Scott" Saluzzi

LA CROSSE - Richard "Scott" Saluzzi, 72 of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Gundersen Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. A private family burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Face masks are required for those attending the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please go to www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com