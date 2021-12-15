Menu
Richard Earl Schlicht
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
907 Sand Lake Road
Onalaska, WI

Richard Earl Schlicht

LA CROSSE - Richard Earl Schlicht, age 91, of La Crosse passed away on Dec 13, 2021, at Bethany Riverside Care Center.

He was born on September 3, 1930, to Herman and Edna (Scheck) Schlicht. Richard grew up on the family farm in Chaseburg where his love of the outdoors and gardening began. In 1950 he joined the Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the 7th Division of the 32nd Infantry and received a Combat Infantry Badge, United Nations Service Medal, a Republic of Korea War Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. After the war he returned to La Crosse where he worked at Heileman Brewing Company and later Trane Company. He married Beverley Walsh in 1960.

Richard was an avid fisherman spending many happy hours in his boat or ice shanty. He loved taking his kids and grandkids fishing and caught a trophy German brown trout when he was 89, with his granddaughter Katie. He never missed opening trout season and he and his grandson Greg went together for over 35 years.

Richard had an incredibly green thumb, and his garden flourished every year. He happily shared fruits and vegetables with his family, friends and neighbors or turned his harvest into wine. He was a skilled winemaker and made hundreds of gallons over the years which he was also happy to share (and drink).

Richard retired from Trane Company in 1992 after 41 years and enjoyed traveling the country with Beverley until her death in 1998. He also loved spending time with his family, especially Euchre tournaments. He last played Euchre with his grandkids Lane, Vin and Silas on Thanksgiving and won every game, finishing with a loner hand.

Richard is survived by his children: Mary (William) Johnson of Rockland, Meg (Joseph) Buchner of Ferryville; five grandchildren: Greg (Julie) Johnson of Hillsboro, Katie (Elijah) Kennedy of West Jordan, Utah, Lane, Vincent, and Silas Buchner; two beloved great-granddaughters: Lila and Macy Johnson; one sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Beverley; his parents; one brother and two sisters.

A private, family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
Thinking of ‘The Great One’ & ‘The Raven’
w/ many fond memories! I always enjoyed visiting Richard! He was a wonderful man! Prayers for Mary & Meg’s family!❤
Jane Renslo
Friend
January 14, 2022
I recently visited Dick & had a very nice visit.As usual he sent me home with a bottle of wine.He said when that is gone come back & he would give me another one.A few years back I would see him down at Goose Island ice fishing.His bucket was always full of fish.I always enjoyed talking with him at church.He will be missed.
Jim Quinn
Friend
December 15, 2021
I worked with Dick's wife Beverley at the Gundersen Clinic. I remember her meeting and marrying Richard, who became a great friend. My husband went fishing with him. He shared his garden produce and his wine with us. We went out socially and to each other's homes. When we saw him last at Bethany Riverside he was happy to see us, and we had a good visit. He looked good. We extend our sympathy to the family. We are so sorry for your loss. God grant you His peace and comfort.
Al and Julia Forde
Friend
December 14, 2021
Uncle Rich, I will always remember the special times way back, hunting with you, dad and uncle Herm with all the great stories. Also talking to you about cars, the Buick you had and the fast ride in the Nova we did at grandpa’s house in Rockland. We still have a couple bottles of your wine up in the cabinet too.
You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Doug Thesing

Douglas Thesing
Family
December 14, 2021
Never has been a finer man than my Pa. Love you forever. Sherri
Sherri Sinniger
Friend
December 14, 2021
