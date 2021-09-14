Menu
Richard Lucien (Rick) Stremcha

BROOKLYN PARK, MN - Richard Lucien (Rick) Stremcha of Brooklyn Park passed away at the age of 68, on September 4, 2021.

Rick was born and raised in Dakota, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lucien (Jim) and Margaret (Flottmeyer) Stremcha; an infant daughter, Carissa; two nephews: Shea Stremcha and Allen Lux and two nieces: Julie Stremcha and Sylvia Gomez.

He is survived by his girlfriend of many years, Ardis Jensen and his son, Dugan Burnes. His brothers: Terry (Jeanne) Stremcha, Dan (Linda) Stremcha, Jeff (Leanne) Stremcha, Gary (Kattie Pullen-Barrett) Stremcha, Brian (Cari) Stremcha, Dave (Mary Jo) Stremcha, Mike Stremcha, Joe Stremcha, Tim (Anne) Stremcha and his sisters Sue (Bill) Inlow, Karen Gomez, Lisa (Dave) Lux, Diane (Ed) Urbick and many nephews; nieces; great nephews; and great nieces.

Celebration of Life and private burial to follow at a later date.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 14, 2021.
Terry, Jeanne & all, We are so sorry for your loss! We will be praying for all of you through this difficult time.
Dave & Julie Dahl
Other
September 14, 2021
My sincere condolences to you, Ardis and Dugan, at this time of loss and grief -- also the entire Stremcha family. Rick and all of you are in my prayer. Katherine Howard, OSB
Katherine Howard
September 14, 2021
