Richard "Dick" Swift

LA CROSSE - Richard "Dick" Swift, 84, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at his La Crosse home with his wife, Frances, of 53 years, and their beloved dog, Tootsie, at his side.

Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com to leave online condolences and read his entire obituary.