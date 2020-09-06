Richard V. Rick

Richard V. Rick, 92, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Hillview Health Care Center. He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 4, 1927, to Herschel and Leona (Mundstock) Rick. He served in the U.S. Navy as Fireman First Class from 1945 to 1946. On June 26, 1948, Richard married June Barrett and she preceded him in death May 7, 1991.

Richard was employed at Trane Company for 38 years. He was a member of English Lutheran Church, La Crosse, and the La Crescent American Legion Post 595 for 75 years.

Richard is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Tim) Kendhammer and Janet Kowalke both of La Crosse, and Lynn (Jeff) Briese of Oshkosh, Wis.; a son, Tim (Julie) Rick of Antioch, Ill.; grandchildren, Brandon, Katie, Jenna, Jeremy, Scott and Andrew; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas; and a granddaughter, Aimee.

A private family service will be held. Burial with military honors will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the La Crescent American Legion.

