Rinold Paul "Rinny" Zielke

ONALASKA - Rinold Paul "Rinny" Zielke, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2022, at the age of 92, at his home in Onalaska, WI. Rinny was born on February 7, 1929, in LaCrosse, WI, to Walter and Margaret Zielke. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Catherine, for 62 years. She preceded him in death in August 2012.

Rinny and Mary Catherine were the proud parents of five children, whom they loved dearly: Cathy (Ron) Whiteman, Dave (Diane) Zielke, Larry (Joan) Zielke, Diane Zielke, and Joan (Michael) DeLisio. Together they had 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Rinny is also survived by two brothers: Mick (Barb) Zielke, and Clyde (Mary) Zielke; and one sister, Joan (Tom) Woldum. He was preceded in death by brothers Pat (Bea) Zielke and Sonny (Karen) Zielke.

Rinny and Mary Catherine raised their children in their home on North 4th in Onalaska, but in 1989 they retired to the country where they built a new life on their farm. There they were surrounded by horses, sheep, chickens, and barn cats. Rinny was a farmer at heart, and Mary Catherine also grew to love the farm, as did the entire family. Rinny spent most of his time in retirement as a full-time farmer, caring for the animals, fencing the land, going to auctions, and loving every minute of it.

Rinny was a true "Renaissance Man" he was a self-taught artist, musician (accordion, harmonica, piano), and designer/builder of various outbuildings on the farm. He loved to dance, sing along with country music, read the daily newspaper from cover to cover, and sit on the porch in the sun, listening to his boombox. But most of all, Rinny loved his Mary Catherine and the family that they raised together. They were everything to him.

The family would like to thank all of Rinny's neighbors, friends, and caregivers, who were immensely helpful in lending a hand so that Rinny was able to stay on the farm to the very end. That was his wish and ours, and that wish was fulfilled.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. There will be a viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. until the services start. Masks are encouraged by the family inside the church. Following the services, burial will be at Onalaska Cemetery.

More information and online condolences may be given at www.Dickinsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may also be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, or the entity of your choice.