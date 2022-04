Rita R. Greene

Rita R. Greene, 74, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Sterling House in La Crosse. She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in La Crosse, to Lawrence and Marjorie (Stahl) Ready. In keeping with Rita's wishes there will be no services. Memorials are preferred to Gundersen Hospice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.