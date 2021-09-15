Menu
Robert "Bob" Beck
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Mahn Family Funeral Home
602 Plum Street
Red Wing, MN

Robert "Bob" Beck

RED WING, MN - Robert "Bob" Beck, 87, of Red Wing, died September 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 21, 1933 in Chicago, IL and moved as a youngster to Mauston, WI, where he graduated from High School. In August 1953, he joined the U.S. Air Force and soon was married to Faye Colwell from La Crosse, WI. While in the Air Force, they lived in many locations while raising their four children, Kim Ott, John "Brad" Beck, Lynn Hanold and Jodie Alpers. He completed his college education, receiving a Master of Computing Science at Texas A&M University. After 20 years, he retired from the Air Force with the rank of Lt. Col. The family then moved to La Crescent, Minn. All four children graduated from LCHS, while Bob was teaching computer data processing at Western Technical College in La Crosse.

He was a long-time member of the La Crescent United Methodist Church, holding many leadership positions and singing in the choir. Bob loved to sing and was a part of many choirs, including his high school choir, many church choirs, and for many years, the Winona Hims. Retiring from teaching to their river home, Bob had more time to pursue his hobbies, including craft projects and fishing. Bob loved sports, both as a spectator and participant, including soft ball, volleyball, tennis, and handball until his middle 80's.

He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one sister, Harriet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye, and one sister, Dorothy.

A private family committal will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Portage Lake Bible at https:/portagelake.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
Bob was a good friend and even a better teacher and colleague. He was always a model of how to live your life and a true professional as well.
Royce & Lynn Curtis
September 15, 2021
