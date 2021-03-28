Robert 'Bob' H. Brose

Robert "Bob" H. Brose, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. He was born to George and Ethel Brose Aug. 23, 1924, in Ray, N,D,, the youngest of four children. After graduating from high school he volunteered, joining the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater, becoming part of America's Greatest Generation. He was a proud veteran, and we are proud of him for his service.

After the war, he married Winnifred "Winnie" Williamson in North Dakota, Aug. 29, 1948, and lived there until 1957, when they moved with their three children to the North Side of La Crosse. They became active "Northsiders" as supporters of various organizations , PTA, Logan sports, Bethel Lutheran Church and mobile meals to name a few. Dad worked various jobs such as a bread route driver, office manager at La Crosse Cooler Co., and as a clerk with the city of La Crosse Treasurer's office until his retirement. However, his favorite job after retirement, was as a crossing guard on George street, where he became a "rock star" among the many kids he safely helped on their way to Roosevelt Elementary School.

Years later, he and Mom became residents of Springbrook Assisted Living in Onalaska. After her untimely death in 2012, he adopted a rescue dog, Bella, from the humane society, and together they became the "poster picture" for advertising Springbrook in Onalaska.

A special thanks to the staff and his many friends at Springbrook for their kindness and support. He will be greatly missed. We also appreciate the loving care he received at Gundersen Health System during his final days.

Dad is survived by three children, William (Kathy) Brose of Onalaska, Brian (Maralou) Brose of Dodge Center, Minn., and Sue (Tom) Gullette of The Villages, Fla.; a sister, Harriet Karrib of Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren, Stacy (Aaron) Giddings, Scott Brose, Andrew (Erin) Brose, and Meredith Brose; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Vivien, Sloane, and Karsyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn; and sister, Hazel.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, La Crosse or the Coulee Region Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.