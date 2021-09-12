Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. "Bob" Buege
FUNERAL HOME
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN

Robert "Bob" L. Buege

CALEDONIA, MN - Robert "Bob" L. Buege, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away September 9, 2021, with his family at his side, at Gundersen Medical Center, LaCrosse, WI A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, on Monday, September 13th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be said at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning before the service at the church. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m.
St. Mary's Holy Family Hall
513 South Pine St., Caledonia, MN
Sep
12
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
St. Mary's Holy Family Hall
513 South Pine St., Caledonia, MN
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church
513 S Pine St, Caledonia, MN
Funeral services provided by:
McCormick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCormick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.