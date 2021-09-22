Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Bob" Chitwood
FUNERAL HOME
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
801 S St
Auburn, NE

Robert "Bob" Chitwood

LINCOLN, NE - Robert Paul Chitwood was born June 9, 1936, in Viroqua, WI. One of two sons of Olen Robert and Irene Lucille (Buxton) Chitwood, he was baptized in the Viroqua Church of Christ. Bob grew up in Viroqua where he attended school and graduated from high school.

On May 23, 1957, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Smith in Norfolk, NE. Their union would be blessed through the years with four children: Mark, Brian, Diane, and Linda.

In Bob's later years he, with Pat's constant help, faced various health challenges but continued his upbeat outlook and serving his church and community. A diagnosis of cancer in 2021 brought on new challenges, and in September Bob became a resident of The Monarch in Lincoln. It was there he passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 85 years, 2 months, and 30 days. Bob's parents preceded him in death.

Among the many who will remember Bob's love and warmth are his wife Pat of Brownville; sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Linda of Elkhorn, Brian and Barbara of Ladysmith, WI; daughters and sons-in-law: Diane and Tony Gratopp of Lincoln, Linda and Brett DuBay of Mission Hills, KS; grandchildren and spouses: Justin Chitwood, Mitchell and Alyssa Chitwood, Wade Chitwood, Darrin and Ashley Chitwood, Cole and Emily Gratopp, Laura and Ken Machisa, Meg Gratopp, Tyler and Tatum DuBay, and Paige DuBay; seven great-grandchildren; brother Dale and wife Jan Chitwood of Leesburg, FL; other relatives; and many friends.

Bob's sons Mark and Brian officiated a funeral service Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Auburn Christian Church in Auburn. Barb Chitwood accompanied herself and sang a solo, and Jody Anderson accompanied a congregational hymn. A third musical selection was a recording of Bob singing with the Watchmen. Casket bearers were grandchildren: Justin Chitwood, Mitchell Chitwood, Wade Chitwood, Darrin Chitwood, Cole Gratopp, Laura Machisa, Meg Gratopp, Tyler DuBay, and Paige DuBay. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery at Brownville.

Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S, Auburn, NE
Sep
12
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hemmingsen Funeral Home
801 S Street, Auburn, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Auburn Christian Church
1100, Auburn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hemmingsen Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Love To Aunt Pat & family. I remember the first time I saw Uncle Bob! I was a young child & my mother (Jean) took me to a performance. We sat next to Aunt Pat to hear Bob & his group sing hymns. I thought he & Aunt Pat were so cool & special. And they are. Many years later I attended our Smith Family reunion near Pikes Peak. On Sunday of that weekend Bob held Sunday service for us all. It was inspiring & it felt so uplifting for the family to gather together for church. He is missed. May the love of family & friends comfort you in the days to come Aunt Pat. Love, Jo
Jurene "Jo" Clessler & family
Family
October 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results