Robert "Bob" Chitwood

LINCOLN, NE - Robert Paul Chitwood was born June 9, 1936, in Viroqua, WI. One of two sons of Olen Robert and Irene Lucille (Buxton) Chitwood, he was baptized in the Viroqua Church of Christ. Bob grew up in Viroqua where he attended school and graduated from high school.

On May 23, 1957, Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Smith in Norfolk, NE. Their union would be blessed through the years with four children: Mark, Brian, Diane, and Linda.

In Bob's later years he, with Pat's constant help, faced various health challenges but continued his upbeat outlook and serving his church and community. A diagnosis of cancer in 2021 brought on new challenges, and in September Bob became a resident of The Monarch in Lincoln. It was there he passed away, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 85 years, 2 months, and 30 days. Bob's parents preceded him in death.

Among the many who will remember Bob's love and warmth are his wife Pat of Brownville; sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Linda of Elkhorn, Brian and Barbara of Ladysmith, WI; daughters and sons-in-law: Diane and Tony Gratopp of Lincoln, Linda and Brett DuBay of Mission Hills, KS; grandchildren and spouses: Justin Chitwood, Mitchell and Alyssa Chitwood, Wade Chitwood, Darrin and Ashley Chitwood, Cole and Emily Gratopp, Laura and Ken Machisa, Meg Gratopp, Tyler and Tatum DuBay, and Paige DuBay; seven great-grandchildren; brother Dale and wife Jan Chitwood of Leesburg, FL; other relatives; and many friends.

Bob's sons Mark and Brian officiated a funeral service Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Auburn Christian Church in Auburn. Barb Chitwood accompanied herself and sang a solo, and Jody Anderson accompanied a congregational hymn. A third musical selection was a recording of Bob singing with the Watchmen. Casket bearers were grandchildren: Justin Chitwood, Mitchell Chitwood, Wade Chitwood, Darrin Chitwood, Cole Gratopp, Laura Machisa, Meg Gratopp, Tyler DuBay, and Paige DuBay. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery at Brownville.

Services were entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.