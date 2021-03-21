Robert Allan Crotteau

Robert Allan Crotteau, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Lakeview Health Center in West Salem.

Robert was born in Rice Lake, Wis., Nov. 15, 1940, to parents, Allan and Annette (Bozich) Crotteau. He was raised in Milwaukee, and graduated in 1958, from St. John's Cathedral in Milwaukee.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force as an Auto Pilot Technician from 1958 to 1960, in Tucson, Ariz. He lived in Denver, Colo., in 1990. He loved the National Parks and was proud to have climbed seven mountain passes. Robert enjoyed walking around downtown La Crosse and Riverside Park, and eating at the King Street Kitchen.

Robert was preceded in death by both parents; and a brother, William Crotteau, of Kirkland, Wash. He has a brother surviving, James Crotteau, who lives in Maine.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Deacon Richard Sage will officiate. Burial will take place later in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.