Robert Edward Brown

HOLMEN -- Robert Edward Brown of Holmen died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. He retired from CenturyLink in 2017, as vice president of operations for Wisconsin, Illinois and Southeastern Minnesota. Before employment with CenturyLink, he worked for GTE in Plymouth, Wis.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Trent (Lindsay), Tony (Kali), and Meghan (Jeff); his brother, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Elise, Miles, Nolan, and Leo; his seven brothers and sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edward; and his brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from noon until time of services Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton food pantry ministry, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.