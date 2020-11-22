Menu
Robert Edward Brown
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Robert Edward Brown

HOLMEN -- Robert Edward Brown of Holmen died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Bob was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. He retired from CenturyLink in 2017, as vice president of operations for Wisconsin, Illinois and Southeastern Minnesota. Before employment with CenturyLink, he worked for GTE in Plymouth, Wis.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; his children, Trent (Lindsay), Tony (Kali), and Meghan (Jeff); his brother, Bill Brown; grandchildren, Elise, Miles, Nolan, and Leo; his seven brothers and sisters-in-law; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Edward; and his brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from noon until time of services Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to either the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton food pantry ministry, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, Wisconsin
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
515 N. Main St., Holmen, Wisconsin
I am sure you have heard this many times; Bob was a legend at CenturyLink, but more than that, he was kind, thoughtful, and a friend. I thought the world of this man, so smart. I will never forget him taking the time to come to my retirement party. It made the party complete for me. Condolences to the family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I am so sorry for your loss. God be with you during this sad time.
Kathy Harper
November 22, 2020