Robert Lee Gilbertson
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Robert Lee Gilbertson

Robert Lee Gilbertson, 61, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after having fun at the Oktoberfest parade with family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM followed by graveside services in the cemetery. A complete obituary and guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Robert's family would like everyone to dress casually, preferably in Packers, Badgers or Brewers gear.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Gathering
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel
WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry for your loss. Our daughter went to Aptiv With Robert and was sad to hear of his passing. She knows how sad your family is for she just lost her brother July 4.
Jamie williams
Friend
October 11, 2021
Gonna miss you brother
SUSAN M DOLAN
Brother
October 8, 2021
I had the pleasure of meeting Robert in the early '90's when he was residing at Northern Center. As an employee of Riverfront (now Aptiv) it was my responsibility to complete an assessment to determine if we could move him back to La Crosse. It has been a true pleasure to watch him impact the lives of so many others over the past 30 years. One can't help but smile when listening to all of the stories about Robert. He will be missed by his friends at Aptiv. RIP Robert.
Denise Lorenz
Coworker
October 8, 2021
Robert brought so many smiles to this world. He will be dearly missed.
Kari Vorbeck
Work
October 7, 2021
Didn’t know him personally but I have talked with others. I can only imgene how happy his family made him. The thought that keeps coming to mind is he loved parades and that was doing at this.
I’m sorry for your loss. I pray God blesses your family with peace and the love you will need at this time
Janelle Fischer
Neighbor
October 6, 2021
I may have not known Robert very long but he has a special place in my heart. Such a sweet sweet guy. Love and miss you.
Sue Smith
Friend
October 6, 2021
Jim, Nancy, and Jeff-
We were very sorry to learn of Robert’s passing. What a wonderful final day he had enjoying the Oktoberfest parade with family and friends. Robert lived a simple life and found pleasure in the “little things” many people take for granted. His obituary tells a story of a life well-lived. Let’s all take a lesson from Robert and choose a Tootsie pop for lunch today.
In Sympathy,
Bruce and Jerrilyn Brewer
Bruce and Jerrilyn Brewer
Friend
October 6, 2021
Loved doing Roberts hair,truely the one person who was very happy to get his haircut,always telling me thank you.. more then once.Gonna miss that guy walking into my shop and saying" Hi sue! Every LITTLE thing, to us.... made him so happy...what a life! Very loved and certaintely more manners then most .I am so glad i met him and got to do his hair for all these years.He has always had an amazing family to give him the best day they could.Could'nt believe Roberts memory.Cutting his hair,he could tell me who was singing the song on the radio..always surprising me.He will be missed.god bless.
Susan Carlson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Jim and Nancy, I’m so sorry to hear about Robert’s passing. You were so good to him over the years and I’m sure he felt your love. May God bless you and comfort you during this time of sadness.




Kathy Cuellar
Friend
October 5, 2021
Robert was always a cheerful sight whenever I had the opportunity to pick him up while I was driving the bus (MTU) on his route. He always had a smile on his face.
Tim Koterwski
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
Nancy,
Thinking of you, Jim and Jeff in the loss of Robert. You were a wonderful caretaker and provided a happy home. Robert found simple joys and excitement in every day life and made the world a brighter place.
Elizabeth
Elizabeth Heiman
Friend
October 5, 2021
