Robert (Bud) Gene Inglett

BENTONVILLE, AR - Robert (Bud) Gene Inglett, age 85, passed away June 18, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was born on December 5, 1935 at home in Brownsville, Minnesota to parents: Robert E. and (E.) Mildred (Wilhelm) Inglett.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Elaine (Wood) Inglett and his children: Laurie (Inglett) Sholes, Craig Inglett and Randall Inglett. He is survived also by three grandchildren: Stephanie (Farkas) Burnett, Ryan Farkas, and Sarah Inglett; three great-grandchildren: Victoria, Jaxon, and Isabella and one brother-in-law, Keith Nelson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Lorraine (Inglett) Artschwager, Helen (Inglett) Nelson, and one brother in-law, Klaus Artschwager.

Robert graduated from Caledonia High School in 1953 and completed his degree at Chicago Technical College. He was a draftsman at Trane Company for 34 years and worked the family farm in Brownsville for 62 years. He enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors; as well as the great outdoors, woodworking and designing buildings. After moving to Arkansas, he and his wife lived in a home of his design and he petitioned for better roadways. He also traveled to other countries and was an usher and greeter at his Methodist congregation.

Service will be held at Caldonia United Methodist Church in Caldonia, MN on July 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Inurnment to follow and Gary Nelson as an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Union Ridge Cemetery.