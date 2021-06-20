Menu
Robert H. Johnson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Robert H. Johnson

ONALASKA - Robert H. Johnson, 82 of Onalaska passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. He was born in North Bend, WI on May 16, 1939 to Harry and Alma (Johnson) Johnson. On June 10, 1967 Robert married Judy Rice and they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Bob dedicated his professional life to teaching young people-for both the La Crosse Public Schools and through Viterbo University's Education Department. In his free time, he loved gardening, playing the piano and singing, and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Judy; three sons: Karl (Jo Na) Johnson of Marquette, MI, David (Kadie) Johnson of Grafton, WI and Matthew (Regina) Johnson of Minnetonka, MN; two granddaughters: Cali and Ellie Johnson; a brother, Russel (Darlene) Johnson of Ettrick, WI; a sister-in-law, Angie Rice of Grand Junction, CO; three nephews: Brent (Michele) Johnson, Ryan Johnson, and Gayle (Laura) Johnson; and two nieces: Sarah (Mike) Johnson and Stephanie (Mike) Arnot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Don and Berdie Rice; and a brother-in-law, Don Rice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon Street, La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate and a private family burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.

For the safety of others, if you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Onalaska Regional Food Basket, or Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1201 Avon Street, La Crosse, WI
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
After Bob's retirement from the school district, Bob assumed a part time position at Viterbo University. Even though he was hired to supervise student teachers , he also willingly accepted the responsibility for being an academic advisor to education majors. In that role he had the natural, genuine gift for establishing relationships but had to learn the ins-and-outs of the Education program at Viterbo. A gifted man but also open to learn. My responsibility at Viterbo was for students' academic success and I remember that Bob took his role as advisor seriously. Thank you, Bob, for your gift of service to future educators.
Wayne WOJCIECHOWSKI
Work
June 21, 2021
