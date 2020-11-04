Menu
Robert "Bob" Kruger, 95, formerly of Stoddard passed away peacefully, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors to be rendered by the Stoddard American Legion Post 315 and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Freedom Honor Flight, or St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, Stoddard. A complete obituary will follow. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.



