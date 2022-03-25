Robert Laverne Ludke

BLACK RIVER FALLS - A loving soul full of heart, humor, and wit. Robert "Bobby" Laverne Ludke, 46, of Black River Falls took his last journey and was found passed away on March 16, 2022.

Bobby was son, father, brother uncle and nephew and friend to everyone he met. He was born on May 6, 1975, in Hillsboro, WI. He attended Sparta High School. But later worked hard to receive his GED. Bobby was a delivery driver for Fuji and went on to work seasonal at the tree farms in Cataract WI. Bobby was a warrior that never gave up. He had a crippling foot that never seem to stop him from traveling by bike or walking even in heavy discomfort.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and getting together with his father for the occasional horseshoe or dart tournament. His friends were his home, and they meant the world to him.

He is survived by his daughter, Reyanna Ludke of Panama Florida US air force, his parents: Bruce (Debora) Travis of Melrose WI, siblings: Angela (Justin) Betts of Tomah WI, and a half-brother William Ludke of Elroy WI.

Nephews Jayme (Brittany), Kaden, Zackary (Tabatha Carlson) and Taner Betts, great nephews, Jaymeson and Zayden Betts, and great nieces, Jenysis and Taylyn Betts. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.

He was preceded in death by his biological father Robert E. Ludke, maternal grandparents: Donald L. Moore, Geraldine J [bliss]Moore, paternal grandparents Everett and Sylvia Ludke, and Mr, and Mrs Lewis Travis.[ya%]

A Memorial service with be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sonnenburg funeral Family Funeral Home 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Jeff Burrows will officiate.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until time of services.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.Sonnenburgfamilyfh.com