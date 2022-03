Robert Mason

ONALASKA - Robert Mason, 89, went to his eternal home in heaven on March 19, 2021 after a brief illness. On Saturday June 12 a private family military committal service will take place in Onalaska, Wisconsin. A celebration of life reception will follow from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wisconsin. A full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.