Robert Mason

Robert Mason, 89, went to his eternal home in heaven Friday, March 19, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a man of both deep and practical faith. Robert was born in La Crosse, March 3, 1932, to Ben and Bessie Mason. Bob remained a resident of Onalaska, until moving to Florida. From 1950-1952, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany.

In 1952, Bob married the love of his life, Janice Wallen. He and Jan were married nearly 66 years. God blessed them with three children, Debby (Keith) Jesser of Andover, Minn., Tom (Julie) Mason of Boone, Iowa, and Patty (Marco) Herrmann of The Villages, Fla.; also seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Bob was employed as a sales representative for CAPP HOMES for 25 years. His greatest achievement during this time was selling and shipping 100 homes in one calendar year. Later, he launched his own apartment rental business, ROBERTS RENTALS, which he owned for over 30 years. Bob and Jan retired initially to Boca Raton, Fla. Since 2005, they have resided in The Villages.

Bob was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He was also an avid golfer and proudly aced a hole-in-one on a championship course. Bob enjoyed showing his 1932 Studebaker at car shows and won many first place awards. He was a long standing member and trustee at Bethany Evangelical Free Church in La Crosse. Bob dearly loved his family. They enjoyed many years at a lake cottage that he built for them. He enjoyed generously providing for his family in many ways. He will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10, at Live Oaks Community Church, in The Villages, with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m.

A private family military committal service will take place Saturday, June 12, in Onalaska. A celebration of life reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

Memorials may be given to Live Oaks Community Church, The Villages, Fla.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.