Robert H. "Ole" Oldenburg
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Robert 'Ole' H. Oldenburg

HOLMEN -- Robert "Ole" H. Oldenburg, 72, of Holmen passed away while surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born in La Crosse, April 30, 1948, to Charles and Marie (Schmidt) Oldenburg.

During the polio pandemic in the 50s, he contracted polio. That didn't stop him from living life to the fullest. He attended St. Wenceslaus Elementary School and Aquinas High School. After high school he worked in the construction business, spent many years working for the City of La Crosse, in various departments and retired while working at the La Crosse Airport.

Ole was active as a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the La Crosse Bowling Association and was involved in union work. He bowled, played and coached softball, golfed, hunted and fished. He enjoyed spending time on his land in North Bend and liked traveling through the states. Many people remember the pranks he liked to pull.

Ole is survived by his siblings, Theresa (Peter) O'Kane, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Nancy (Ken) Hauser, Sue (Bill) Moyle, Mary Oldenburg, and Norm (Jackie) Oldenburg, all of La Crosse. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ole was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent, Minn. Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Mar
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Prospect Hill Cemetery
La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all the Oldenburg family, I send my sympathy to all of you. I spent many days at your home through the elementary school years. Bob used to help make an ice skating rink for us in your back yard or in the summer we played ball. We always had lots of fun. Many fond memories at the Oldenburg house. There will be a great reunion with his mom and dad.
Mary Burbach
Neighbor
March 12, 2021
Our sympathy to the family
Dick & Mary Hauser
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
We always enjoyed seeing Robert in th Clinic. He alway had a smile on his face, he was a pleasant & kind person. Our sincere sympathy to the family.
Sincerely,
Dr. Tim Buckley DO
Karen Nordstrom LPN
Mayo Clinic La Crosse
Karen Nordstrom
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
My sympathies go out to all of my "Second" family. I spent much of my younger years with Bob, Norm and Mary. The great memories are too numerous to list. I played softball and bowled with Bob. He always made it enjoyable whether we won or lost. Bob always seemed to know everyone. There's a reason for that, he was one of the good guys! He will be missed by all!
Chuck Bouzek
March 9, 2021
My sympathies to the entire family. I met Bob through Dick & Cathy Kerska. Bob and I got to know each other and had more than one adventure together moving Dick & Cathy across the country. I will miss his smile the most.
Laurie Guza
Friend
March 9, 2021
missing ole already
ray & deb ferguson
March 9, 2021
Bob was just a great guy. I got to compete with him in the city softball leagues and Wednesday night bowling. He always had a kind word and a big smile. God bless Bob and the Oldenburg family.
Mike Coady
Friend
March 9, 2021
My sympathy spent a lot of time down the bottoms fishing wih Bob when we were kids. We were classmates grade school and high school. He never let anything low him down. Bob Lepsch
Bob Lepsch
March 9, 2021
Dear Oldenburg Family, I am sorry for your loss. Bob was a classmate at St Wenc and Aquinas. His Mom and my Dad were cousins.
Prayers him and the family at this sad time
Jennie Schmidt Martin
Jennie Schmidt Martin
Classmate
March 8, 2021
Bob was a classmate from St.Wenceslaus who didn't let the effects Polio slow him down. He played football , basketball and softball with the rest of us and didn't complain about his limits. He will be missed.
Jack Gagermeier
Classmate
March 8, 2021
Bob and I were polio survivors who attended Emerson Orthopedic School, rode the school bus, attended Camp Wawbeek, St. Wenceslaus (different grades), Boy Scouts, and Aquinas High School together as kids. For awhile we were best friends, but eventually went our separate ways. He was a nice guy who never let anything get in the way of doing what he liked to do. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Bob.
John Uhler
Classmate
March 8, 2021
Great guy. I will remember many Boy Scout camping trips and 16" softball games enjoyed with Bob.
Tom Dunn
Friend
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results