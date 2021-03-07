Robert 'Ole' H. Oldenburg

HOLMEN -- Robert "Ole" H. Oldenburg, 72, of Holmen passed away while surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born in La Crosse, April 30, 1948, to Charles and Marie (Schmidt) Oldenburg.

During the polio pandemic in the 50s, he contracted polio. That didn't stop him from living life to the fullest. He attended St. Wenceslaus Elementary School and Aquinas High School. After high school he worked in the construction business, spent many years working for the City of La Crosse, in various departments and retired while working at the La Crosse Airport.

Ole was active as a Boy Scout leader, a member of the Knights of Columbus, past president of the La Crosse Bowling Association and was involved in union work. He bowled, played and coached softball, golfed, hunted and fished. He enjoyed spending time on his land in North Bend and liked traveling through the states. Many people remember the pranks he liked to pull.

Ole is survived by his siblings, Theresa (Peter) O'Kane, Mechanicsburg, Pa., Nancy (Ken) Hauser, Sue (Bill) Moyle, Mary Oldenburg, and Norm (Jackie) Oldenburg, all of La Crosse. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ole was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent, Minn. Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.