Robert J. Stremcha

Robert J. Stremcha, 78, died unexpectedly working outside Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born July 10, 1942, to George Stremcha and Louise (Herlitzka) in the town of Gale. In his childhood he lived on Hwy. 27, south of Sparta. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1961. He had met Joann (Arentz) while in high school at the Cataract Dance Hall. They were united in marriage at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, June 23, 1962.

Like his brothers and sisters, he went on to continue his education. Robert went through University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, achieving a bachelor of science degree in 1966. While in college Robert and Joann lived on Depot street in Sparta, raising two sons, Daniel and Richard. Moving closer to Robert's work in La Crosse School District, they lived in Mormon Coulee MHP including raising daughter, Sherry. Getting an opportunity to live rural, outside of La Crosse, they purchased land in Barre Mills. During the build of the house his Dad, Grandpa George, were able to see the build before his passing. Robert and Joann moved the family to live in Barre Mills after the build which remains there still. Robert appreciated having their friends come over to the house. His friends would reminisce stories.

Robert worked with the La Crosse School District until 1999. During his employment he was a Longfellow Middle School teacher 1966-1979, Project Director 1980-1981, and working Media in the DMC from 1982 to 1999. In which he also achieved master of cience degree in AV Media Education in 1969. He would remember being recognized by former students in the grocery store. He also worked ASCS and the US Census Bureau. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, hobby farming and time with family. He was a generous man who showed this by making food for those that came over.

Survivors include his wife, Joann (Arentz) Stremcha; sons, Daniel Stremcha and Richard Stremcha; his grandkids, Joseph Stremcha and Maddie (Olsen) and Rebecca Stremcha; his daughter, Sherry (Stremcha) Page and her boyfriend, Kie Culpitt; and grandson, Tyler Page and his fiancé, Michelle Hosch; and his brothers and sisters, Joan (Stremcha) Calloway, Mary (Stremcha) Jacobs, Arnold Stremcha and Loretta (Mashak), Janice (Stremcha) Kelley and Jerome Stremcha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise (Herlitzka) Stremcha; and Richard Stremcha's wife, Rita (Battista) Stremcha.

We would like to thank the first responders, police and fire department who aided their services.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the funeral home.

