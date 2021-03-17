Menu
Robert J. Stremcha
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St
West Salem, WI

Robert J. Stremcha

Robert J. Stremcha, 78, died unexpectedly working outside Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born July 10, 1942, to George Stremcha and Louise (Herlitzka) in the town of Gale. In his childhood he lived on Hwy. 27, south of Sparta. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1961. He had met Joann (Arentz) while in high school at the Cataract Dance Hall. They were united in marriage at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, June 23, 1962.

Like his brothers and sisters, he went on to continue his education. Robert went through University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, achieving a bachelor of science degree in 1966. While in college Robert and Joann lived on Depot street in Sparta, raising two sons, Daniel and Richard. Moving closer to Robert's work in La Crosse School District, they lived in Mormon Coulee MHP including raising daughter, Sherry. Getting an opportunity to live rural, outside of La Crosse, they purchased land in Barre Mills. During the build of the house his Dad, Grandpa George, were able to see the build before his passing. Robert and Joann moved the family to live in Barre Mills after the build which remains there still. Robert appreciated having their friends come over to the house. His friends would reminisce stories.

Robert worked with the La Crosse School District until 1999. During his employment he was a Longfellow Middle School teacher 1966-1979, Project Director 1980-1981, and working Media in the DMC from 1982 to 1999. In which he also achieved master of cience degree in AV Media Education in 1969. He would remember being recognized by former students in the grocery store. He also worked ASCS and the US Census Bureau. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, hobby farming and time with family. He was a generous man who showed this by making food for those that came over.

Survivors include his wife, Joann (Arentz) Stremcha; sons, Daniel Stremcha and Richard Stremcha; his grandkids, Joseph Stremcha and Maddie (Olsen) and Rebecca Stremcha; his daughter, Sherry (Stremcha) Page and her boyfriend, Kie Culpitt; and grandson, Tyler Page and his fiancé, Michelle Hosch; and his brothers and sisters, Joan (Stremcha) Calloway, Mary (Stremcha) Jacobs, Arnold Stremcha and Loretta (Mashak), Janice (Stremcha) Kelley and Jerome Stremcha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise (Herlitzka) Stremcha; and Richard Stremcha's wife, Rita (Battista) Stremcha.

We would like to thank the first responders, police and fire department who aided their services.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
121 N Youlon St, West Salem, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Jostad Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Gene & I went to High School with Bob. Have seen him at reunions , over the years. I remember his smile and kindness and he was a friendly guy. Our sympathy to you Joann and your family. May fond memories, the love of family and friends, and the passing of time , bring peace and healing to your heart. Gene & Joanne Wegner Christenson
Joanne christenson
March 18, 2021
One of my favorite teachers. May he Rest In Peace
Mike Stange
March 18, 2021
so many memories from up on grandma/grandpa Arentz's farm at family get togethers. Bob was a very special person. cherish the memories and know that he will always be with you. my sympathy too all of the family.
Patricia Smith
March 17, 2021
Bryan,Bruce, & Brenda Stremcha
March 17, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to Robert's Family. It was a pleasure to know him..to chat with him weekly when he sold at the Farmers Market at Festival. My last conversation with Him was this past October at an auction.. We will miss you Bob... especially our farm talk.. The one who plants and the one who waters work together with the same purpose. And both will be rewarded for their own hard work.1 Corinthians 3:8
Ron & Lorna Waege
March 17, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Bob´s Passing. He was a frequent Companion chasing the Walleye off the "wall" on the Mississippi. Always respectful of the resource he would want 1 fish for lunch and the rest was fun. Friendly and A warm personality. I´ll miss His smile and his presence. You all were lucky to have Him in your lives.
Dave ford
March 17, 2021
I had Mr Stremcha at Longfellow; he was a kind man and inspiring teacher. It was nice to see him from time to time over the years when we bought pumpkins at his Barre Mills farm. My sympathies to his family. RIP Mr Stremcha
Joni Heath
March 17, 2021
bob was truly one of bestmen i evermet.always happy and positive. he will be missed. sorry for your loss.
len vingers
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results