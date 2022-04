Robert B. Tenneson

BLAIR - Robert B. Tenneson, age 76, of rural Blair, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary may be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com