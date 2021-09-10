Menu
Robert A. "Bob" Wiedl
Robert "Bob" A. Wiedl

SPARTA - Robert "Bob" A. Wiedl, 59, of Sparta, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will follow at Farmers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be offered to Robert's family at www.schanhoferfh.com

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church (Sparta)
319 W. Main St., Sparta, WI
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Sparta, WI
Sponsored by Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home.
We are so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was much too young to leave us. I not only knew him but worked many hours together through Northern Engraving. God Bless. Al and Dee Cape Coral, Florida
Al and Dee Hesselberg
Friend
September 13, 2021
Our most sincere sympathy for the family. Bob was such a kind and caring physical therapist. He helped me numerous times over many years. My heart goes out to his wife and family. Rest in peace.
Mary & Bill Hyde
Friend
September 10, 2021
