Robert "Bob" A. Wiedl

SPARTA - Robert "Bob" A. Wiedl, 59, of Sparta, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will follow at Farmers Valley Cemetery, rural Sparta.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church.

