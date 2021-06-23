Roderick "Rod" Earl Olson

SOLDIERS GROVE - Roderick "Rod" Earl Olson, age 83, of Soldiers Grove, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Rod was born at home near Soldiers Grove on July 26, 1937, to Harold and Edna (Groves) Olson. He attended school in Trout Creek and graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1956.

Rod married Patricia C. Kuntson on May 28, 1960, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. They lived in Kenosha and Bristol, WI before moving back to Soldiers Grove on September 25, 1965, where they raised three daughters and owned and operated Olson Mobil Station in Soldiers Grove for 34 years.

In 1973, they moved to Yankee Town where he started Rod's Cadillac Ranch by building cabins and made the trails in the woods for horses and his beloved Cadillac's. He took great pride rebuilding his pink Cadillac out of three Cadillac's. That ranch was Rod's pride and joy. He said God gave him the best part of earth with everything; hills, canyons, creeks and the beach.

Rod was a member of the National Guard in his younger years and spent time "playing" (as he said) at Fort McCoy. He was a member of the Soldiers Grove Fire Department for many years and the Soldiers Grove Lions Club. He was a devout Christian and would tell you he talked to God regularly and that God always helped him.

Survivors include his daughters: Pam (Dave) Lovett, Gail (Dave) Nelson, and Kally Hammond; his grandchildren: Nikki Nelson, Davi (Lance) Dilley, Rachel (Josh) Connell, Justin (Koheun) Lovett; his great-grandchildren: Shalee Nelson, Ayvah Connell, Alexa Eisner, and Will Lovett; his brother, Don (Patty) Olson; and his sister, Cheryl Mickelson.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patty; his brother, Richard Carl Olson; an infant brother, Robert Edwin Olson; and a grandson, Skyler Hammond.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Crawford Rescue Squad, Ocooch Mountain Rescue Squad, or Our Saviors Lutheran Church appreciated.

A Celebration of Rod's Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Lions Shelter in Soldiers Grove. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Lions Shelter. Pastor Carrie Anderson will officiate. Rod will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.