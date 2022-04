Rodney E. Schultz

Rodney E. Schultz, 78, of Chaseburg, died Tuesday October 5, 2021 at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday October 10, 2021 at the Stoddard United Methodist Church. Prayers and military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.