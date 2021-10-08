Menu
Roger W. Burmeister
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Roger W. Burmeister

Roger W. Burmeister, 93, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System. He was born May 9, 1928 to Arthur and Olga (Nelson) Burmeister. He married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Burgdorf, on June 17, 1950 in Winona, MN, and they were married for 53 years. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2003.

Roger worked his entire career for JCPenney, over 41 years. He started working in Winona and later was transferred to La Crosse in the downtown store. He also helped to open the JCPenney Valley View Mall store and retired as Merchandise Manager. In Roger's younger years he liked fishing and hunting. Later in life, he enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He also took tremendous pride in tending to his beautiful rose and vegetable gardens.

Roger will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family. He is survived by his son Steven (Georgia) Burmeister, daughter Lynne (David) Griesel, and son-in-law Jon (Beth) Krzykowski; grandchildren: Chris (Val) Burmeister, Tessa and Leah Griesel, and Joanie (Chris) Kiel; great-grandchildren: Nolan and Lucas Burmeister, and Kendall Kiel.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Karen Krzykowski, and two brothers: Arthur and Glen Burmeister.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse. Pastor Mark Bartusch will officiate and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Masks are required for all attending. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church ELCA
2135 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Roger personally, but knew a him through Charlotte, when she was the secretary in Administration at Skemp Clinic. He was a classy gentleman who always made time for the nurses in Internal Medicine if he came for an appt. Keep all your memories close to your heart. With sincere sympathy., Karen Nordstrom Nurse , Internal Medicine
Karen Nordstrom
October 8, 2021
