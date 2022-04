Roger N. Nelson

Roger N. Nelson, age 78, of Galesville, passed away, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.

Services will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Zion Lutheran Church, Galesville with Pastor Joe Iverson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. A graveside service will be 3:00 PM at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.