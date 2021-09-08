Menu
Roger L. Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL

Roger L. Thomas

EAST PEORIA, IL – Roger L. Thomas, 70, of East Peoria, passed away at 1:49 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born December 7, 1950 in La Crosse, WI to John R. and Harriet L. Rodenberg Thomas. He married Elizabeth "Libby" Thomas on June 2, 2000 and she survives.

Also surviving is his father, John L. (Mary) Thomas; he had two children from a previous marriage, Tammy (Lamont) Marold, Philip (Carrie) Thomas; two step-children, Korinne (Jon) Kettle, Adam Latta; six grandchildren; one sister, Sandy Fancher; and two brothers: Chris (Michelle) Thomas, and Jason (Jenny) Thomas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet.

Roger was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked 40 years at Caterpillar, retiring in 2010. He loved camping at Devil's Lake in WI, cooking (especially smoking meat), and was formerly involved with Boy Scouts. He will be dearly missed.

Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Devil's Lake State Park in Baraboo, WI, or to Illinois CancerCare.

Roger's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory
2075 Washington Road, Washington
Funeral services provided by:
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
