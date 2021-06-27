Menu
Roger Curtis Vogt

Roger Curtis Vogt

LA CROSSE - Roger passed peacefully on June 18, 2021 with his wife, Karen of 65 years and his daughter, Gretchen by his side. Roger had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing with the Barber Shoppers and his Church choir. He also enjoyed traveling to Alaska and California to visit his boys. A couple of his favorite hobbies were feeding the birds and squirrels and walking his dogs everyday.

Roger was very proud of his Navy days when he served from 1950-1954. One of his previous jobs included working for a local radio station, WKTY and was known by the name "Jolly Roger". He also did car sales for Low Motors for several years. Roger was an avid Blue Star supporter and loved to watch his four kids march.

His biggest and most beloved accomplishment was his family though. He addored his wife, Karen of 65 years. He also had four children he loved more than anything. They are Eric (Linda) Vogt, Jim Vogt (Stacy Yates), Pete (Susan) Vogt and daughter, Gretchen Vogt-Henchen. He also had four wonderful grandkids: Shana Vogt, Erin Vogt, Erik Henchen, Emily Henchen and four step-grandsons from Fairbanks: Jack, Finn, Rhys and Ramy.

He was loved dearly and will be missed.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
Dear Karen and family, my heart is with you during this difficult time. Jolly Roger is at peace enjoying all his wonderful memories. If there is anything I can do, please let me know.
Karol Fox
June 28, 2021
My condolences to you all. I have fond memories from the early sixties of singing Barbershop with Roger in the chorus and quartet
Doug Huggett
Friend
June 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ed & Red (Fitzsimmons) Harris
Friend
June 27, 2021
Karen and family, We're thinking of you and send our love and condolences. Dick, Donna, and family.
DONNA PUENT
Friend
June 27, 2021
