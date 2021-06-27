Roger Curtis Vogt

LA CROSSE - Roger passed peacefully on June 18, 2021 with his wife, Karen of 65 years and his daughter, Gretchen by his side. Roger had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing with the Barber Shoppers and his Church choir. He also enjoyed traveling to Alaska and California to visit his boys. A couple of his favorite hobbies were feeding the birds and squirrels and walking his dogs everyday.

Roger was very proud of his Navy days when he served from 1950-1954. One of his previous jobs included working for a local radio station, WKTY and was known by the name "Jolly Roger". He also did car sales for Low Motors for several years. Roger was an avid Blue Star supporter and loved to watch his four kids march.

His biggest and most beloved accomplishment was his family though. He addored his wife, Karen of 65 years. He also had four children he loved more than anything. They are Eric (Linda) Vogt, Jim Vogt (Stacy Yates), Pete (Susan) Vogt and daughter, Gretchen Vogt-Henchen. He also had four wonderful grandkids: Shana Vogt, Erin Vogt, Erik Henchen, Emily Henchen and four step-grandsons from Fairbanks: Jack, Finn, Rhys and Ramy.

He was loved dearly and will be missed.