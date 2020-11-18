Roland R.T. Fremstad

WESTBY -- Roland R.T. Fremstad, 89, of Westby passed away peacefully at his home with his daughters by his side, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1931, in the town of Christina, to the late Roy and Bertha (Fredrickson) Fremstad. He graduated from Westby High School and married his high school sweetheart, JoAnne Melby, in January of 1952. They were married for 52 years, until she passed away in 2004.

He worked on the family farm with his father, until 1970. He worked a few years in construction, before joining the Vernon County Highway Department in 1977, where he worked until his retirement in 1995. After retirement, he spent his time fishing and traveling with his wife and family vacations to Hayward, Wis. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and playing cards with his friends, at the Rod and Gun in the morning. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his four daughters, Roslyn (Robert) Kohlmeier, Jane (Randy) Liddell, Renee (Glen) Tryggestad and Jill (Joe) Nevsimal; his grandchildren, Rebecca Stellar, Jason Buros, Amanda (Jarred) Gearing, Sara Tryggestad, Jesse Nevsimal; his great-grandchildren, Natalie and Eleanor Stellar, Grace and William Gearing; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Roland was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne; his parents; his sisters, Rosalie Schye, Arlene Pederson, and an infant sister; and his best friend, his dog, Sammi.

A private graveside service will be held at Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Roland's family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, in particular Betsy and Mickey. A special thank you to Esther Erlandson, for coming to our home to give last communion.