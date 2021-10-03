Rollin "Rollie" Edward Huebsch

WEST SALEM - Rollin "Rollie" Edward Huebsch, beloved husband of Connie (Fleming) Huebsch and the son of the late Leo and Dorothy (Huebsch) Noonan of Wonewoc, WI, passed away at 81 years of age on September 17, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 5, 2021, at St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish (formerly, St. Leo the Great Catholic Parish), in West Salem. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery in West Salem with military honors to be rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., October 4, 2021, also at St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association or making a blood donation in his honor. The family respectfully requests those in attendance wear a mask and not attend if feeling ill. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

