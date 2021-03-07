Rollin G. Jansky

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Rollin Garrett Jansky, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Attic Angles Place, Middleton, where he resided the past several years. Rollin was born Oct. 6, 1932, in La Crosse, to Helen May (Garrett) and Raymond Clinton Jansky.

Rollin graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, and after military service in the Army, he went on to receive his MS in art in 1959, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught art in both primary and secondary schools in Madison, before taking a position in 1965, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the Fine Arts Department. In 1971, he spent a year as senior lecturer in sculpture at the College of Art and Design in Cheltenham, England. In 1980, he was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at UW-Parkside.

His large scale polyester and fiberglass sculpture with their beautiful "custom car" finishes have been seen in many group exhibitions in the state including shows at Mt. Mary College, the Madison Art Center, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. He participated in a two person show at McIntosh Gallery, the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, and was also in solo shows at the Sigfred Gallery at the Ohio University in Athens, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Throughout his career he achieved several awards, including a second place award in National Sculpture "73," that toured five southern states. Rollin concluded his career as an Emeritus Professor at UW-Parkside.

Rollin liked experiencing travel, and learning about the history and food, of other places and cultures. He was always partial to a good espresso, and a hearty homemade bread. He enjoyed classical and jazz music, home repair projects, politics and conversation. He especially enjoyed engaging with people of all ages. Nothing made him happier than a good meal with a lively debate. He loved his home in Kenosha, Wis., and took great pride in its care.

Rollin moved from his beloved home in Kenosha, to the Attic Angles Place, to be closer to his family. Rollin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert E. Jansky. He leaves behind his sister, Joan E. (Jansky) Pulver; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

The family gratefully thanks the staff of Attic Angles Place, and Heartland Hospice Care, for the special and attentive caring that they provided Rollin. Covid restrictions made this especially comforting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rollins name may be made to Attic Angle Resident Aid Fund, Attic Angle Association, 640 Junction Rd., Madison, Wis., 53717. www.atticangle.org/giving; or Heartland Hospice Care, 2801 Crossroads Dr. # 2000, Madison, Wis., 53718. www.heartlandfund.org. There will be a private family burial in La Crosse.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, 608-238-8406.