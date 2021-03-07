Menu
Rollin G. Jansky
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Allis Central High SchoolGrayslake Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Rollin G. Jansky

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- Rollin Garrett Jansky, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Attic Angles Place, Middleton, where he resided the past several years. Rollin was born Oct. 6, 1932, in La Crosse, to Helen May (Garrett) and Raymond Clinton Jansky.

Rollin graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, and after military service in the Army, he went on to receive his MS in art in 1959, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught art in both primary and secondary schools in Madison, before taking a position in 1965, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the Fine Arts Department. In 1971, he spent a year as senior lecturer in sculpture at the College of Art and Design in Cheltenham, England. In 1980, he was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at UW-Parkside.

His large scale polyester and fiberglass sculpture with their beautiful "custom car" finishes have been seen in many group exhibitions in the state including shows at Mt. Mary College, the Madison Art Center, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. He participated in a two person show at McIntosh Gallery, the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, and was also in solo shows at the Sigfred Gallery at the Ohio University in Athens, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Throughout his career he achieved several awards, including a second place award in National Sculpture "73," that toured five southern states. Rollin concluded his career as an Emeritus Professor at UW-Parkside.

Rollin liked experiencing travel, and learning about the history and food, of other places and cultures. He was always partial to a good espresso, and a hearty homemade bread. He enjoyed classical and jazz music, home repair projects, politics and conversation. He especially enjoyed engaging with people of all ages. Nothing made him happier than a good meal with a lively debate. He loved his home in Kenosha, Wis., and took great pride in its care.

Rollin moved from his beloved home in Kenosha, to the Attic Angles Place, to be closer to his family. Rollin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert E. Jansky. He leaves behind his sister, Joan E. (Jansky) Pulver; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

The family gratefully thanks the staff of Attic Angles Place, and Heartland Hospice Care, for the special and attentive caring that they provided Rollin. Covid restrictions made this especially comforting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rollins name may be made to Attic Angle Resident Aid Fund, Attic Angle Association, 640 Junction Rd., Madison, Wis., 53717. www.atticangle.org/giving; or Heartland Hospice Care, 2801 Crossroads Dr. # 2000, Madison, Wis., 53718. www.heartlandfund.org. There will be a private family burial in La Crosse.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com. Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, 608-238-8406.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rollin and my dad, Bill Witt, eleven years ago.
Elizabeth Witt Trzebiatowski
March 26, 2021
Rollin was my dad's best friend for nearly his entire life. When my dad passed, Rollin called out of the blue that morning. They shared quite a link, in a lifetime of joyful moments together. When I had a dream about Rollin earlier this month, I was deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Now he and dad are engaged in their usual lively conversation, replete with MANY HAND GESTURES, on the other side. Rollin was one of a kind, and the reason I became an artist. He will be missed.
Elizabeth Witt Trzebiatowski
March 26, 2021
Rollin was on my hiring committee when I interviewed for an art position many years ago, and his genial professional personality was straight forward & reassuring: one of the reasons I took the job...later as a fellow colleague his hearty laugh that bellowed down the faculty hallway was always a welcome sign of collegial engagement & communication. He was good friend & great teacher!
Dennis Bayuzick
March 13, 2021
I had Prof Jansky as a drawing teacher at Parkside in the 90´s...and I find myself explaining the lines/movements of drawing to my own students using the same gestures and sounds he used for us. He definitely made an impression and I learned a lot from him...he will be missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
Sheri Nielsen
March 12, 2021
Mr. Jansky was my first high school art teacher when I was a sophomore at the brand new LaFollette High School in Madison. Although I never became an artist or art teacher, Mr. Jansky left me with a lasting influence in choices I made. He showed us how dishes could be artistic and because of him my cupboards are filled with pottery. He opened our eyes to art versus kitsch. Mr. Jansky was my introduction to art appreciation in the real world.
Kerry Mielcarek
March 10, 2021
