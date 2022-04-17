Ronald Owen Bakkum

MARINETTE - Ronald Owen Bakkum, 76, of Marinette, WI, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.

He was born December 14, 1945, in Viroqua, WI to the late Carl and Luella (Jacobson) Bakkum. He graduated from Westby High School and received his Bachelor's Degree at UW-Stout. Ron married Janice Marini on November 6, 1971 at St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo, WI. They moved to Marinette in 1981 where he worked as a Draftsman at Marinette Marine and then worked various other jobs before retiring from Lloyd Flanders. Ronald had a wonderful sense of Humor which allowed him to make friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, wood working and wood carving, sketching and spending time outdoors.

Ron is survived by two daughters: Jill Bakkum and Karla Bakkum; four brothers: Clifford (Mary), Douglas (Carol), Orlan (Denise), and Curtis (Leslie); five sisters: Marlene Miller, Lorraine (Russell) Dunnum, Barbara Engh, Janice (David) Verse, and Bonnie Bakkum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, and a brother, James.

Graveside services will be held in Baraboo, WI, at a later date. Thielen Funeral Home is assisting the family.