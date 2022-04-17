Menu
WESTBY, WI - Ronald "Ronnie" Brudos, 83, of Westby died on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Southwest Prairie Lutheran church with Pastor Timothy Dunham officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will take place in the Walnut Mound Cemetery in Retreat. A luncheon will follow at the Retreat Sportsmans Club. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family. www.rothfamilycremation.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
