Ronald L. "Ron" Hammond
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond

LA CROSSE - Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond, 81, of La Crosse passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent, MN. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd.) and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Military honors will be rendered following the service at the church by the Glittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date. To view the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Jun
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
21 N. Hill St., La Crescent, MN
Jun
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
21 N. Hill St, La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
