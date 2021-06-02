Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond

LA CROSSE - Ronald "Ron" L. Hammond, 81, of La Crosse passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 N. Hill St., La Crescent, MN. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse (4239 Mormon Coulee Rd.) and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Military honors will be rendered following the service at the church by the Glittens-Leidel American Legion Post 595 of La Crescent and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Burial will be held at a later date. To view the complete obituary and to leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.