Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Heineck

Ronald Heineck

Ronald Heineck passed away at the Tomah VA Hospice Center Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born to Harrison and Ardelle Heineck Jr., Feb. 1, 1946, in Lacrosse. Ron was a four year veteran of the U.S. Navy, receiving three awards for service in the Vietnam conflict on the cruiser USS Boston CA-69. Ron was a long term employee of Fort McCoy, from which he retired in 2010. He is survived by his brother, Timothy of Black River Falls. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.