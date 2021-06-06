Ronald J. Iverson

WESTBY - Ronald J. Iverson, 83 of Westby, WI passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Ron was born October 24, 1937 on the family farm outside Viroqua, WI to John and Nora (Midtlien) Iverson. He graduated from VHS in 1955 then enlisted in the US Army and served from 1957 to 1959 in Vicenza Italy.

Ron and Sandra Storbakken were married Nov 12, 1960 in Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby where they were still members.

He was always employed in agriculture from growing up on the farm an Asbury Ridge to employment with Tri State Breeders in Rushford, MN. They moved back to Westby for employment at Farmers Union/Cennex Co-op and the last 20 years as a Wisconsin Agronomy Rep for Cenex Land O Lakes, St Paul. During a lot of this time the family also raised tobacco which he actually enjoyed.

Ron was active in the community serving on the City Council, WCCU Board, Vernon Communications Board, Sons of Norway District Board, Church Council and many Agricultural committees.

Ron was very social and enjoyed many long time friendships, We never went anywhere that he didn't know someone. He enjoyed school and sports activities for his children and grandchildren. Also enjoyed traveling, going back to Italy where he was stationed and three trips to Norway spending time with relatives there. There was lots of camping, boating, and traveling closer to home and many music events. There were many family times on the homestead farm in Spring Coulee. His great joy was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra; one son, Charles Iverson of Westby; four grandchildren: Rev. Joe (Brianna) Iverson of Galesville, Andrew (Sara Broock) Iverson of Minneapolis, Seonah Iverson of San Francisco, CA and Ryan Connelly of Sun Prairie; three great grandchildren: Mary, Nora and Isaac Iverson of Galesville; his brother Marvin (Kathleene) Iverson of West Salem; brother-in-law Terry (Linda) Storbakken of AZ; nephews and nieces: Amy (Jerry) Clements, Becky (Steve) Furuta, Shawn (Michell) Storbakken and Tammy Arntz.

Preceded in death by his daughter Kristi in September 2020 and his son-in-law Tim in 2011, infant son Edwin John, his parents John and Nora Iverson, in-laws Ed and Charity Stobakken and nephew Jon Iverson.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Meg Hoversten officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:00 until 4:00 at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was also held from 10:00 until the time of service at the church on Monday. Online condolences may be offered at: www.vossfh.com.