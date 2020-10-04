Ronald J. Vanderzee

Ronald J. Vanderzee, 80, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Mayo Health System. He was born April 15, 1940, in La Crosse, to George and Anna (Hires) Vanderzee.

On Sept. 9, 1961, he married Mary Bell in Eau Claire, Wis., and together they had three children, Terri, John and Kris; they later divorced. Ron had worked in several capacities for La Crosse Footwear for over 40 years, before retiring. In his early years he enjoyed trapping and hunting, and in his later years loved to fish and taking drives through Goose Island.

Ron is survived by his three children, Terri Vanderzee of Woodinville, Wash.; John (Janelle) Vanderzee of La Crosse; and Kris Hoff of Onalaska; three grandchildren, Morgan Hoff, Gretchen Vanderzee and Allison Vanderzee; along with a brother-in-law, Ron Mattie. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, David; infant daughter, Sandra; three sisters, Lorraine (Ray) Forer, Rita (Roger) Smith and Janice Mattie.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.